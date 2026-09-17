Donaldson family donates $500,000 to Honeywood Arena fundraising campaign

September 17, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A major donation is giving the community-led effort to improve Honeywood Arena a significant boost.

The $500,000 contribution comes from Robert and Marnie Donaldson and will go toward planned upgrades and the construction of new change rooms at the North Dufferin Community Centre.

Mulmur mayor Janet Horner expressed thanks on behalf of the town and community for the enormous donation.

“On behalf of Mulmur council and the entire community, we extend our sincere gratitude to Robert and Marnie Donaldson for their extraordinary generosity,” she said.

“Their commitment to preserving and enhancing this important community asset will have a lasting impact on residents, families, and visitors for years to come.”

The donation brings the total raised for the project to approximately $900,000 as the Township of Mulmur and community members continue working toward the larger goal of revitalizing the facility.

The proposed improvements are expected to cost about $4 million. The township is pursuing grants and other sources of funding with the aim of completing the work without relying on municipal tax dollars.

The effort to preserve the arena gained momentum in 2024, when more than 1,000 residents responded to a community survey about the facility’s future. Following the results, Mulmur council supported keeping the North Dufferin Community Centre operational and moving ahead with critical repairs to its roof, ice pad and coolant system.

Since then, fundraising has expanded beyond those immediate repairs to include additional improvements intended to modernize the facility and improve its accessibility.

The Donaldsons have previously contributed to recreation projects in Mulmur. In 2025, the couple made a significant donation toward the development of a multi-use recreational court in Terra Nova. The township said the latest contribution is another indication of the couple’s ongoing support for recreation and community improvements in Mulmur.

Fundraising for the arena project remains ongoing, with residents, businesses and community partners being encouraged to contribute where possible.

The township says each additional donation will help move the project closer to its fundraising target and the planned improvements at the community centre.

The North Dufferin Community Centre, commonly known as Honeywood Arena, is an important recreational facility serving residents of Mulmur and surrounding communities. With every donation and fundraiser completed, the revitalization of the crucial community hub gets closer.

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