Letters to the Editor

Population signs

October 22, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Dear editor,

I am writing this about the two population signs on Highway 10 at the north and south ends of town. They are both looking like they have seen better days and I am sure they have.  I am told that it is the responsibility of the Ministry of Transportation to maintain and update such signs.  

Clearly, it has not.

When I first moved here in 2006, the signs said the population was 27,000. Apparently, it still is. This in spite of all the new residential construction that has taken place during the ensuing 20 years.

Perhaps a word with our MPP (who lives and has a constituency office in town) might bring about a much-needed update to those numbers and new signs on which to display them.

John Cox

Orangeville


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