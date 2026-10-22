Headwaters Health Care Foundation raises $40,000 during Hike to Fight Cancer

October 22, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Headwaters Health Care Foundation’s Hike to Fight Cancer was a clear success, as the organization reports raising $40,000 in support of local cancer care.

The third annual Hike to FIght Cancer was held on Oct. 8 at the Caledon Ski Lodge. The location served as a scenic backdrop as over 150 participants took the trails to hike in support of cancer patients, to honour loved ones and celebrate survivors.

The foundation recognized the largest individual fundraiser, Karen Webster, who raised $1,157. They also recognized the largest group fundraiser, Direct Plastic, who raised a collective $3,151.

The organization extended its thanks to participants and partners who made the day possible.

“The Headwaters Health Care Foundation extends its heartfelt thanks to the event sponsors, prize donors, volunteers, participants, and supporters whose generosity and enthusiasm helped make this year’s hike such a tremendous success,” the foundation said in a statement.

“Thank you to everyone who hiked, donated, volunteered, sponsored, and cheered us on. Together, you are helping make a difference for patients and families facing cancer in our community. We can’t wait to see you on the trail again next year.”

This year’s hike differed from previous ones, as feedback requested some easier routes for more accessible activities, which seems to have resonated with attendees, as evidenced by the strong turnout and participation.

Following the hike, participants were welcomed back inside the ski lounge for refreshments. A lasagna dinner prepared in-house by the lodge was followed by interactive activities and games, including a silent auction, raffle and pumpkin weighing contest.

With $40,000 raised from this year’s hike, the Headwaters Health Care Foundation is already looking forward to next year and what new opportunities for fundraising could bring.

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