County says ‘no cause for concern’ during Oct. 29 emergency exercise at Bryan’s Fuel

October 22, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Staff from Bryan’s Fuel will be participating in an emergency response exercise on Oct. 29.

The exercise looks to ensure the business’s procedures are current and effective.

During the exercise, the public may see emergency vehicles with flashing lights, first responders, and other emergency service personnel engage in a simulated emergency around Bryan’s Fuel at 400 Richardson Rd., Orangeville.

The County of Dufferin released a statement on Oct. 20 regarding the upcoming exercise.

“There is no cause for concern. This is consistent with legislated requirements and industry best practice,” said the county.

The county statement explained that if the exercise were a real emergency, residents would be notified by a Broadcast Intrusive Alert through their mobile devices, television and radio.

“The alert would contain details about the emergency and the actions that should be taken to ensure the safety of residents,” said the county. “Preparing your family before any emergency is the best way you can keep them safe.”

In a real emergency, the county said residents should move indoors immediately and stay inside; close and lock all windows and exterior doors; turn off fans, air conditioners, and ventilation systems if instructed; and move to an interior room away from windows.

Residents are also advised to listen to local authorities through radio, television, trusted websites, or emergency alerts; keep their phone charged and limit non-essential use to preserve battery life; have food, water, medications, and essential supplies readily available; and do not leave until authorities indicate it is safe to do so.

For more information on how to be prepared for an emergency, visit Dufferin County’s Emergency Preparedness webpage at dufferincounty.ca.

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