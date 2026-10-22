Medical student with Mono connection takes on Ironman world record

October 22, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

At 21, Thomas Baldauf has already travelled across the world, pursued a career in medicine and taken on one of endurance sports’ most demanding challenges. Now, the former Mono resident is preparing for the final race in his attempt to become the youngest male to complete a full Ironman triathlon on six continents.

Baldauf, currently in his fourth year of medical school at the Royal College of Surgeons in Dublin, Ireland, will travel to San Juan, Argentina, for an Ironman triathlon on Nov. 1. The event will mark the sixth and final stop in a year-long journey that has taken him to Malaysia, South Africa, Australia, Canada and Estonia.

Although he has lived in several countries, including the United States and Ireland, the Headwaters area remains an important part of his story.

“I’ve lived in Austria, I’ve lived in Canada, I’ve lived in Florida… and now I am overseas in Ireland,” he said. “My dad bought a house in Mono on Third Line quite a while ago, and then we’d use that as a vacation home for a large part of our life. I really like the rural aspect of it. It’s nice to have a place like Mono, a bit more peaceful.”

Baldauf spent parts of his childhood in Mono, attending school in Orangeville before studying at Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School and playing basketball at Orangeville Prep. His family’s property on Third Line, next to his grandfather’s farm, provided a connection to the area that has stayed with him despite years of moving around.

His athletic background began with basketball, but his path toward endurance racing was far from conventional. After leaving Orangeville Prep, he gravitated toward weightlifting and bodybuilding rather than long-distance running.

That changed during his second year of medical school. While studying for final exams late one night, Baldauf came across a motivational video that challenged him to pursue something with no guarantee of success. Inspired by the idea of testing his limits, he decided to try a triathlon.

“[The video] said that people who are strong and are willing to challenge themselves are going to do things that they’re not always sure about… where there’s no guarantee at all that you are going to succeed. I kind of just decided I really needed to do something different. It was sort of an impulse decision,” Baldauf said.

The next day, he attempted his first five-kilometre run on a treadmill in basketball shoes, despite having done little cardiovascular training. Within months, he had registered for a half-Ironman event in Estonia, which he completed after approximately three months of preparation.

His ambitions grew quickly. After travelling to Malaysia with his brother, who was also pursuing a six-continent Ironman record, Baldauf decided to attempt the full distance himself. He completed his first Ironman in Langkawi, Malaysia, after just two months of training, discovering both the physical demands of the sport and his own capacity to persevere.

The record attempt followed as a way to build on that experience and challenge himself further. A full Ironman consists of a 3.8-kilometre swim, a 180-kilometre bike ride and a 42.2-kilometre marathon.

Each race has brought different lessons. In South Africa, he improved his time by an hour, while his race in Australia tested him with mechanical problems and cramping. His return to Canada for Ironman Ottawa proved a breakthrough, where he finished in less than 13 hours and improved his previous best by approximately an hour and a half. Estonia, only 20 days later, brought freezing temperatures, heavy rain and another test of his determination.

With Argentina approaching, Baldauf is feeling a lot of different emotions.

“I’ve had so many feelings the last couple weeks… I kind of got to the point where I was, ‘All right, I just want to be done with it,’” he said. “But now that I’ve really been thinking about it, I’m really kind of sad that it’s coming to an end. No matter what happens, I’ll be really proud of myself.”

Throughout the attempt, Baldauf has also had to manage the demands of medical school. He structures his days around classes, studying and training, sometimes reviewing flashcards while cycling. The schedule requires sacrifices, particularly on weekends, when long training sessions compete with study time and social commitments.

For Baldauf, the experience has reinforced the importance of discipline, adaptability and recognizing that difficult goals can be more achievable than they initially appear.

Once the final finish line is behind him, he hopes to focus on getting through medical school while continuing to develop as a triathlete.

Whatever comes next, the journey from Mono to six continents has already reshaped his understanding of what he can accomplish.

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