Orangeville Flag Football season begins with Friday night opener

September 17, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Chris Perrotte

With summer coming to a close, it is time for football.

The Orangeville Flag Football League (OFFL) officially began with an opening night on Friday, Sept. 11.

With its third year underway and 189 players registered, the opening night was a huge success. Families from Orangeville, Caledon, Grand Valley, and Shelburne came out to enjoy Friday Night Flag Football amid beautiful weather and music in the background.

“We often hear from families that they love having Friday night football as a family night out, where parents, siblings, and friends can all come to the same location, spend time together, and enjoy the evening,” said Paula Lavery, one of the Orangeville Flag Football League executives.

“With U10, U12, U14, U18, and a U16 girls-only division, siblings of different ages can all play on the same night and at the same location, making Friday nights easy and enjoyable for the whole family.”

This season, out of the nearly 200 players who registered, 49 females signed up to participate. Most of the young ladies who signed up play in the U16 girls-only division, while the rest play in the co-ed divisions.

“It’s incredible! [I’m] so happy to have so many girls in our league. I’m so proud to have Alyssa, our daughter, as one of the first girls in Orangeville to play flag football and hopefully take it to the next level,” said Lavery.

The OFFL’s biggest priority is ensuring players have a great experience by creating a competitive environment with balanced teams.

Several new coaches have already built strong connections with their players this season. Among the coaches are female coaches and older girls who provide positive role models and encourage younger players to keep playing as they get older.

“One of the most inspiring parts of the night was watching our high school female coaches work with the younger teams and seeing the young girls look up to them. It is a great example of the positive role models our league provides and the way flag football brings different age groups together,” explained Lavery.

The OFFL usually also runs U12 and U13 competitive and recreational divisions during the spring, from the day after Victoria Day until the last Friday in June. However, the league cannot do the same this fall because of registration numbers, so this year it’s combined. They have a U14 division with four teams and a U12 division with six teams.

The OFFL has created an atmosphere where players can gain confidence on the field, build strong connections with their team, and make new friendships.

This league’s goal is to help players, regardless of their experience, develop their skills.

“Most importantly, we hope to see players develop a love for flag football and look forward to coming back each Friday night,” said Lavery.

Flag Football Games will continue next Friday night at Lions Park in Orangeville.

For game details, visit:

orangevilleflagfootball.com/game-schedules

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