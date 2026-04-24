Mono approves noise permit, waives fee for RAM rodeo this summer

April 24, 2026 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Organizers of Headwaters RAM Rodeo at the Orangeville Fairgrounds have tailored the schedule to abide by Mono’s new municipal noise bylaw.

And the event was scheduled before the new bylaw came into effect. As such, a request was made during town council’s April 14 meeting that the event be exempt from the bylaw’s restrictions and that the $500 application fee be waived.

The 19th annual RAM Rodeo in Mono will take place June 6 to 7 at the Orangeville Agriculture Society Events Centre. Showtimes with music will be 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. the following day.

Ross Millar, one of the event’s organizers and a Mono resident, said much has been done over the years to accommodate the municipality’s wishes.

Millar said in a letter to council that the name was changed from the Orangeville RAM Rodeo to Headwaters RAM Rodeo to better reflect the community as a whole. An evening dance has been ruled out, and the bar is closed following the last afternoon performance.

Organizers don’t encourage spectators to stay the night. And other activities outside the rodeo, such as a dance and a cabaret, have also been eliminated, Millar said.

“Eliminating our extra activities for the fans at your request has eliminated potential income for us [and makes] it very tight financially to stay in a positive cash flow,” Millar said. “As you are aware in today’s economy, our costs have increased in every area and the current fuel situation and additional costs for tourists to come to our town have increased and will make this year very challenging.”

He said the rodeo is one of the few events that made it through the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing shutdown. In fact, Millar estimated that as many as 7,000 people attended last year’s event.

“As times have changed, we have changed,” he said. “I do go to bed at night feeling that we’re bringing something special, we’re bringing something different.”

The rodeo has become a reason for many former residents to return for a weekend to Mono.

Councillor Melinda Davie said the case made by Millar provided council with insight into the event.

“We need to hear from people who are bringing events to our town,” she said. “That’s not to say we’re not going to give an exemption, but this having you come is very helpful to the community.”

“This is not an event to make noise,” Coun. Elaine Capes said. “It is an event that brings enjoyment to the spectators, but it also brings employment and careers to those who are part of the rodeo.”

Council unanimously agreed to approve the rodeo’s noise permit and to waive the application fee.

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