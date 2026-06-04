Headline News

Get ready to groove: Orangeville Blues & Jazz Festival kicks off Friday

June 4, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The streets of downtown Orangeville will soon come alive with the sounds of blues and jazz as the largest festival in town returns this weekend.

The Orangeville Blues & Jazz Festival runs from Friday, June 5 to Sunday, June 7, with over 200 musicians performing across three stages, with seven of them being JUNO winners or nominees.

The festival features a free stage on Broadway and ticketed stages at the Opera House and Alexandra Park. There will be additional performances on the streets and across nine locations made up of local restaurants and event venues.

The festival is expecting approximately 40,000 attendees over the three days it runs.

Here’s an overview of what to expect over the weekend in terms of road closures and operations.

Friday – Blues Cruise

  • Second Street will close to traffic at 7 a.m. on Friday and will host food and craft vendors throughout the weekend. It will reopen at 11 p.m. on Sunday.
  • Broadway from Fourth Street to Wellington Street will close at 10 a.m. on Friday and reopen at 9:30 p.m.
  • Broadway from Wellington Street to First Street, as well as Mill Street, will close at 10 a.m. on Friday and remain closed throughout the weekend. They will reopen at 11 p.m. on Sunday.
  • Classic cars will begin arriving around 1 p.m.
  • Live music on Broadway and Mill Street will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Music on the TD Main Stage in Alexandra Park will continue until 11 p.m.

Saturday – Downtown Ramble

  • The Orangeville Farmers’ Market will be relocated to Broadway between First and Second Streets and will operate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • BIA businesses and vendors will be set up along Broadway
  • The Hometown Market will be located on Mill Street and will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with Mill Street businesses also participating.
  • Live music on the street and TD Broadway Stage will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Live music on the TD Main Stage in Alexandra Park will run from 1:45 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday – Blues & Bikes

  • Motorcycles will begin arriving around 11 a.m. and will depart by 5 p.m.
  • Live music on the street and TD Broadway Stage will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Live music on the TD Main Stage in Alexandra Park will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Festival teardown will begin at 5 p.m. and continue throughout the evening.
  • Broadway, Mill Street, and Second Street will reopen at 11 p.m.

All times are approximate and subject to change. For the most up-to-date festival information, please visit: https://orangevillebluesandjazz.ca/


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

RAM Rodeo brings bull riding, family entertainment to Orangeville this weekend

By Sam Odrowski Cowboys, cowgirls and bucking bulls will soon ride back into town for the Headwaters stop on the annual RAM Rodeo Tour. Coming ...

Museum of Dufferin honours photographers in Home & Heritage exhibition

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Museum of Dufferin has announced the winners of its 2026 Home & Heritage Photography Exhibition, celebrating images ...

Family Harmonica Workshop to feature Mark ‘Bird’ Stafford during Orangeville Blues and Jazz

By Sam Odrowski Mark “Bird” Stafford can still remember handing over $5 for his first harmonica as a child in the 1960s. Decades later, the ...

Creative Partners on Stage festival brings laughs and important lessons to Theatre Orangeville

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Photo Creative Partners on Stage presented two theatrical productions, putting a spotlight on community members with intellectual disabilities as ...

County considers policy to allow memorial signs on Dufferin highways

By JAMES MATTHEWS Dufferin County needs a formal policy that will allow residents to celebrate loved ones who died in preventable traffic mishaps. That was ...

Get ready to groove: Orangeville Blues & Jazz Festival kicks off Friday

By Sam Odrowski The streets of downtown Orangeville will soon come alive with the sounds of blues and jazz as the largest festival in town ...

Orangeville Walk for Alzheimer’s draws record crowd, fundraising total

By Sam Odrowski The annual Walk for Alzheimer’s fundraiser came to Island Lake Conservation Area on Sunday, May 31, and raised a record-breaking $90,000, with ...

Mono opts not to delve into OAS property tax tally

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono Mayor John Creelman hoped to take steps to give residents a look at how much money is not going into municipal ...

Local Special Olympics athlete heading to Unified Football World Cup in Paris

By Sam Odrowski Shelburne’s Yazmine Wilson-Daponte is headed to Paris, France, this summer after earning a spot on Team Canada’s roster for the 2026 Special ...

County report shows more paramedics are needed to improve rural response times

By JAMES MATTHEWS In keeping with the universal truth found in Beatles lyrics, rural paramedic services sometimes “get by with a little help from their ...