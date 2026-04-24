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Local 12-year-old headlines fundraising concert at Spencer Avenue Public School

April 24, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Community spirit came alive at Spencer Avenue Public School in Orangeville last Friday, with a student-led concert.

Student musician Patrick Hughson, 12, performed three cover songs and three original compositions, with multiple instruments in front of intermediate students on April 17.

The energy during the concert was remarkable, with fellow students chanting “Patrick, Patrick, Patrick,” in support of the young music prodigy’s eclectic performance.

“Patrick raised 310 pounds of food and more than $181 for the Orangeville Food Bank, a remarkable achievement that reflects both his talent and his generosity,” said Carrie-Anne DeCaprio, donor engagement and outreach manager at the local food bank.

“It’s easy to say this kid rocks.”

The concert was brought to life by Patrick’s teacher, Mrs. Kennedy, who spearheaded the initiative.

Patrick plays piano and guitar, with a lifelong passion for music.

As a one-man show, he writes and produces all of his music. Patrick is an active member of his school community, engaging in a variety of musical extracurriculars.

During his concert, he pre-recorded his own backing tracks, making his performance even more impressive.

The Orangeville Food Bank is grateful to Spencer Avenue Public School, Patrick, and Mrs. Kennedy for their efforts to combat food insecurity in their community.


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