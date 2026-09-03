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Headwaters Teddy Bear Clinic invites children to explore health care through play

September 3, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Children and their stuffed animals will have an opportunity to learn about health care through the Teddy Bear Clinic at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the hospital (100 Rolling Hills Dr., Orangeville).

The Teddy Bear Clinic has been held since 1998 and is designed to help children become more familiar with health-care settings through hands-on activities, exploration and play.

“The Teddy Bear Clinic is a wonderful way to help children and families feel more comfortable with the hospital environment,” said Annette Jones, vice president of Patient Services and chief nursing executive at HHCC. “Through hands-on learning and play, children can build familiarity and confidence, helping reduce anxiety and create positive memories that may make future health care experiences less intimidating.”

During the clinic, children can guide their stuffed animals through a simulated hospital journey that includes triage, diagnostic imaging and a checkup with a Headwaters health-care professional.

The experience will also include a visit to Teddy Pharmacy and a lesson on handwashing techniques at Teddy Hygiene.

Other activities will include a petting zoo, where children can meet animals, as well as opportunities to interact with police officers, firefighters and Dufferin County Paramedic Services.

Children can also participate in Teddy Crafts by painting a river rock for the hospital gardens and taking one home as a reminder of the clinic experience. Face painting and games will also be available.

A barbecue will be available as well, with nominal fees applying to food and beverages. Proceeds raised will directly support pediatric patients at Headwaters.

“There’s nothing quite like seeing a child proudly guide their teddy bear through the hospital and discover all the different ways we care for our patients,” said Juliann McArthur, manager of Patient Experience and lead organizer of the Teddy Bear Clinic.

“Seeing the hospital come alive with curiosity, creativity, and laughter is what makes this event so special. We’re excited to welcome families for a day filled with fun, learning, and opportunities to connect with the many people who help care for our community.”

Families are encouraged to bring their favourite stuffed animals and a blanket to enjoy the Teddy Picnic and barbecue while taking part in the day’s activities.

The event is open to the public. Pre-registration is available online but is not required.

For more information or to pre-register, visit headwatershealth.ca.


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