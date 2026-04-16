Dufferin County invites residents to Kickoff Open House for Official Plan amendment

April 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

Dufferin County is inviting residents to get involved as it updates its Official Plan to guide how local communities grow and evolve over the coming decades.

The Official Plan is the County’s primary land use planning document. It sets out the vision, goals, and policies that shape where housing, jobs, and infrastructure are located, while also protecting farmland and natural areas, supporting economic development and addressing climate change.

Official Plan Amendment Number Five will ensure the County’s Plan reflects current conditions, aligns with provincial requirements and supports complete, resilient communities across Dufferin.

The County invites community members to learn about the project, ask questions and share ideas at a Kickoff Open House on Thursday, April 23, at 6 pm., at the atrium inside the county’s administration building, 55 Zina St., Orangeville.

At the Open House, participants can learn about the Official Plan and what is being updated; Share what’s working well in the community; and identify key issues, challenges and opportunities.

The County wants to hear from people across Dufferin, including residents, local businesses and employers, agricultural community members, developers and landowners, community organizations and service providers and any other interested parties across the county.

Community input is a critical part of the Official Plan update. There will be multiple opportunities to participate throughout the project, including open houses, online engagement, and targeted conversations. The County will continue to communicate with the community as the project progresses.

What is an Official Plan?

An Official Plan is a long-term policy document that guides land use and development.

It helps answer important questions, such as:

Where should new housing and jobs be located?

How do we protect farmland and natural heritage systems?

How do we plan for infrastructure like roads, water, and wastewater?

How can we build healthy, complete, and climate-resilient communities?

All planning and infrastructure decisions in Dufferin County must conform with the Official Plan.

What’s being updated in the Official Plan and why?

As part of this update, the County will:

Update mapping and policies to strengthen protection of natural heritage systems

Assess land needs to ensure there is enough land to support future growth

Review and update policies to align with current provincial plans and legislation

Incorporate climate considerations into how we plan for growth and infrastructure

Ensure the Plan reflects local priorities and community needs

The Official Plan shapes decisions that affect daily life, how people move, where homes are built, how communities grow and how natural systems are protected. This update is an opportunity to:

Plan for growth in a coordinated and sustainable way

Protect the County’s rural character and agricultural lands

Support housing options and economic opportunities

Build resilience to climate change and extreme weather

Reflect the values and priorities of the community

Learn more about the project and ways to get involved on the County’s Join In Dufferin page at joinindufferin.com/official-plan-amendment-five.

Readers Comments (0)