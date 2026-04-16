General News

Dufferin County invites residents to Kickoff Open House for Official Plan amendment

April 16, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin County is inviting residents to get involved as it updates its Official Plan to guide how local communities grow and evolve over the coming decades.

The Official Plan is the County’s primary land use planning document. It sets out the vision, goals, and policies that shape where housing, jobs, and infrastructure are located, while also protecting farmland and natural areas, supporting economic development and addressing climate change.

Official Plan Amendment Number Five will ensure the County’s Plan reflects current conditions, aligns with provincial requirements and supports complete, resilient communities across Dufferin.

The County invites community members to learn about the project, ask questions and share ideas at a Kickoff Open House on Thursday, April 23, at 6 pm., at the atrium inside the county’s administration building, 55 Zina St., Orangeville.

At the Open House, participants can learn about the Official Plan and what is being updated; Share what’s working well in the community; and identify key issues, challenges and opportunities.

The County wants to hear from people across Dufferin, including residents, local businesses and employers, agricultural community members, developers and landowners, community organizations and service providers and any other interested parties across the county.

Community input is a critical part of the Official Plan update. There will be multiple opportunities to participate throughout the project, including open houses, online engagement, and targeted conversations. The County will continue to communicate with the community as the project progresses.

What is an Official Plan?

An Official Plan is a long-term policy document that guides land use and development.

It helps answer important questions, such as:

  • Where should new housing and jobs be located?
  • How do we protect farmland and natural heritage systems?
  • How do we plan for infrastructure like roads, water, and wastewater?
  • How can we build healthy, complete, and climate-resilient communities?

All planning and infrastructure decisions in Dufferin County must conform with the Official Plan.

What’s being updated in the Official Plan and why?

As part of this update, the County will:

  • Update mapping and policies to strengthen protection of natural heritage systems
  • Assess land needs to ensure there is enough land to support future growth
  • Review and update policies to align with current provincial plans and legislation
  • Incorporate climate considerations into how we plan for growth and infrastructure
  • Ensure the Plan reflects local priorities and community needs

The Official Plan shapes decisions that affect daily life, how people move, where homes are built, how communities grow and how natural systems are protected. This update is an opportunity to:

  • Plan for growth in a coordinated and sustainable way
  • Protect the County’s rural character and agricultural lands
  • Support housing options and economic opportunities
  • Build resilience to climate change and extreme weather
  • Reflect the values and priorities of the community

Learn more about the project and ways to get involved on the County’s Join In Dufferin page at joinindufferin.com/official-plan-amendment-five.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Shelburne and Orangeville host flag-raising ceremonies for Sikh Heritage Month

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The flag raisings, held throughout the day on April 15, are meant to recognize and celebrate Sikh history ...

Dufferin Oaks Long Term Care earns highest level of accreditation

By JAMES MATTHEWS Dufferin Oaks has earned the highest level of accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). Dufferin Oaks and Dufferin ...

Dufferin Child and Family Services to hold open house for Autism Acceptance Month

By Joshua Drakes An upcoming community event aims to bring families together while promoting greater understanding and acceptance of autism. Dufferin Child and Family Services ...

Dufferin County council considers extending warden term length to two years

By JAMES MATTHEWS Dufferin County council tweaked some aspects of its procedures and practices.A revamped procedural bylaw was accepted when council met on March 26. ...

Big Brothers Big Sisters raises $25,000 at annual bowling fundraiser

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Supporters of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin and District gathered at the Best Western on April 10 ...

SIU invokes mandate after Dufferin OPP arrest individual requiring medical attention

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an arrest in Orangeville. On Thursday, April 9, shortly after 4 p.m., Dufferin Ontario ...

Parking issues remain with accessible spaces, says local advocate

By JAMES MATTHEWS The quality of accessible parking makes the difference between people with mobility challenges participating in the community and being excluded. Tamara Limebeer, ...

Local advocate calls on Orangeville council to remove ‘procedural barriers’

By JAMES MATTHEWS At least one Orangeville resident feels the process by which people can request time to be a delegation before council is unfair. ...

Orangeville Fire to host immersive female firefighting camp, exploring firefighting careers

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Camp Molly is set to bring an intensive, hands-on firefighting experience to girls and non-binary individuals aged 15 ...

The wildest wedding in town is coming to Theatre Orangeville

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Theatre Orangeville is transforming its space into the most unpredictable wedding of the season with The Wedding Party, ...