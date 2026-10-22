Letters to the Editor

Does Orangeville want to grow?

October 22, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Dear Editor,
Current council members have publicly acknowledged that they plan to expand Orangeville beyond its current borders. The intent is to increase the available commercial and industrial land to subsidize residential taxes. The substantial new fire hall anticipates this, and the new Pullen well will quench the thirst of growth.
What wasn’t clear was how the town would prevent employment land from becoming housing. Much of the housing in Orangeville sits on what was once employment land. Provincial policies compel municipalities to make land available for housing development, and developers leverage these policies to have land rezoned from employment land to residential.

In an era when housing is the province’s top priority, one can imagine that an expanded town will ultimately come with a heavy dose of housing.
If a town has to nibble away at its neighbour’s land every few decades, it is inherently not sustainable. It would be refreshing if our new council had a few outspoken members who believed that the town could grow better within its existing footprint. Be forever a town. Keep some water resources in reserve should the climate become drier. Become a better town, not bigger.

At least then we would have a community discussion on our chosen future, rather than passively go down the path of controlled, but unsustainable growth.


Rob Strang
Orangeville


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