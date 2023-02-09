General News

Tractor trailer containing $50,000 of cereal stolen in Mono

February 9, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a stolen tractor trailer from a parking lot in Mono.

On Monday (Feb. 6) Dufferin OPP received a call for service at a parking lot on Highway 10 at Campbell Road in Mono for the theft of a tractor trailer containing approximately $50,000 of cereal. It was determined that the tractor trailer was stolen sometime between 8:00 p.m. on Feb. 5 and 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 6.

The tractor trailer is described as a 2019 Volvo VVN, white in colour. The trailer portion of the truck is also white.

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this theft, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.



         


