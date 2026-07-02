General News

Town of Orangeville’s Block Box is on a roll for another season of summer fun

July 2, 2026   ·   0 Comments

The Block Box is on a roll for another season of summer fun   

The Orangeville Recreation Neighbourhood Block Box is back for its fifth season of summer fun.  

Chalked full of hands-on games and activities, the colourful trailer will make its debut for the 2026 season on Canada Day at the Alder Recreation Centre from 12 to 5 p.m. From there, it will hit the road, travelling to parks across Town all summer, bringing arts and crafts, sports equipment, special events and other fun activities for kids and families to enjoy.   

“Summer is a time for making memories,” said Sharon Doherty-Gaudin, manager, Recreation and Events. “What better, cost-free way to do that than getting outside, enjoying our local parks and seeing everything the Block Box has to offer?”  

The summer 2026 park schedule is as follows (schedule subject to change pending conditions and availability): 

  • July 1: Visit the Block Box at the Canada Day event at Alder Recreation Centre (12 to 5 p.m.) 
  • July 2 to 5: Harvey Curry Park—30 Lawrence Avenue 
  • July 7 to 12: Kin Family Park—485 College Avenue 
  • July 14 to 19: Rebecca Hills Park—280 Howard Crescent 
  • July 21 to 26: Parkinson Crescent Park—90 Parkinson Crescent 
  • July 28 to August 2: Harvey Curry Park—30 Lawrence Avenue 
  • Aug. 4 to 9: Ed Brennan Park—30 Oak Ridge Drive 
  • Aug. 11 to 16: Mother Teresa Park—328 Lewis Drive 
  • Aug. 18 to 23: Parkinson Crescent Park—90 Parkinson Crescent  
  • Aug. 25 to 30: Rebecca Hills Park—280 Howard Crescent 
  • Sept. 1 to 4: Harvey Curry Park—30 Lawrence Avenue 

Hours may be different from one week to the next and pause between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. for lunch and 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. for dinner, according to the Town of Orangeville.

The Block Box page on the town’s website will have more details and Orangeville Recreation’s social media pages will provide updates.

Before heading out to the park, please check out the Block Box page on our website for more details. You can also follow Orangeville Recreation on Instagram @orangevillerec or on Facebook @OrangevilleRecreation for updates.  


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