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Rotary Club donates to Fiddle Park Commissary Kitchen with funds from recent golf tournament

July 24, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Shelburne Rotary Club donated $9,400 to the Fiddle Park Commissary Kitchen to help purchase a commercial dishwasher for the facility.

The donation was presented on July 16 and was made possible through proceeds from the 2026 Shelburne Rotary and Economic Development Golf Tournament.

It marks the latest contribution from the Rotary Club toward the commissary kitchen project, which has benefited from previous tournament fundraising efforts.

Bobbi Ferguson, representing the Rotary Club, said that the kitchen will serve an important role in community development.

“This tournament has always been about giving back to our community, and we’re proud to continue supporting a project that helps local food entrepreneurs get their start,” she said. “The commissary kitchen is a great example of what community partnership can build.”

Located at Fiddle Park, the commissary kitchen provides affordable, fully equipped commercial kitchen space for local food entrepreneurs looking to launch or expand their businesses. The facility fills a longstanding gap in Dufferin County by offering access to commercial-grade equipment, shared resources and business development support for food-based enterprises.

The new commercial dishwasher will improve the kitchen’s day-to-day operations and further equip the facility to serve the growing number of entrepreneurs using the space.

The project is designed to create opportunities for small food businesses by providing access to infrastructure that would otherwise be difficult or costly to obtain independently.

In addition to providing affordable commercial kitchen space, the commissary kitchen connects entrepreneurs with local resources and operates on a sustainable rental model intended to support its long-term success.

Carol Maitland, economic development officer for Shelburne, said the initiative is part of the town’s broader efforts to encourage economic growth and foster small-business development.

“The Shelburne Rotary Club’s continued investment reflects the strength of this community partnership,” she said. “This new dishwasher will make a real difference in the day-to-day operation of the kitchen, and it reinforces the role our local service clubs play in building economic infrastructure right here in Shelburne.”

The annual Shelburne Rotary and Economic Development Golf Tournament has raised approximately $300,000 since it began, supporting a variety of community and economic development initiatives.

The commissary kitchen remains one of the tournament’s key beneficiaries as the Rotary Club continues investing in projects aimed at strengthening Shelburne’s local economy.


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