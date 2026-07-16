Orangeville Legion to mark Royal Canadian Legion’s 100th anniversary

July 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Orangeville Legion, Branch 233, will mark a historic milestone on Thursday, July 17, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Legion while recognizing the community support that has sustained the local branch for nearly nine decades.

The date holds special significance, as July 17 marks the anniversary of the Legion’s official incorporation in 1926. While the Orangeville branch was established in 1935, branch president Chuck Simpson said members plan to recognize the national centennial during an outdoor event in the Legion’s parking lot. It will feature live music, speeches and a BBQ, beginning at 6 p.m.

“We’re going to make an effort before the entertainment starts and before people come in to enjoy themselves to point out the fact that it’s our 100th anniversary,” said Simpson.

“I personally think we’re here because of our fellow citizens, so we’ve got to thank them for their support over the years.”

The celebration will coincide with a live performance from the band Itchy and Scratchy, who’ve performed at the Orangeville Legion several times in the past.

The live entertainment will be accompanied by a BBQ prepared by Share the Bounty, a local not-for-profit that fights food insecurity across Dufferin County. Proceeds raised from the BBQ will directly support their work in the community.

The parking lot concert will also have a licensed bar.

The Royal Canadian Legion was officially incorporated following the amalgamation of numerous veterans’ organizations established after the First World War. Since then, the organization has advocated for veterans and their families while expanding its role as a charitable organization supporting communities across Canada.

Today, the Orangeville branch continues its original mission through veterans’ advocacy, remembrance initiatives, and community events, while also serving as a gathering place for residents.

“We’re part of the community,” Simpson said. “The majority of us are volunteers.”

The public is encouraged to join the July 17 celebration to recognize the Royal Canadian Legion’s 100 years of service and the local volunteers who continue that work.

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