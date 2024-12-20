Town of Orangeville Fire Services welcomes John Snider as Fire Chief

December 20, 2024 · 0 Comments

Orangeville Fire Services has a fresh face leading the organization

The Town of Orangeville announced on Dec. 16 that is welcoming John Snider as the new fire chief, following the retirement of Ronald Morden, who formerly held the role.

Snider will don the Orangeville Fire Service’s uniform beginning Jan. 7 of next year.

“On behalf of the Town of Orangeville, our residents and businesses, we welcome Chief John Snider to our community,” said Orangeville’s Chief Administrative Officer (CEO) David Smith. “Chief Snider is a results-driven and well-respected leader with extensive experience advancing and modernizing fire services, particularly in the area of training and education.”

Chief Snider has extensive experience working in fire services. He most recently worked as an assistant deputy fire marshal, doing training and certification for the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM).

Before joining OFM, Snider had 30 years of combined experience in fire services, including 25 years with Toronto Fire Services.

“I am honoured to be named Fire Chief for the Town of Orangeville’s Fire Services said Snider.

“I am excited to lead a team of dedicated professionals instrumental to our community’s safety. I am committed to working collaboratively with all our firefighters, council and community partners to enhance fire safety education, fire prevention and emergency response through innovative, responsible and community-focused strategic planning.

Coming into the role of fire chief, Snider will use his leadership skills and strength in administration to create strategic alignment between legislative requirements and the Town of Orangeville’s strategic goals, corporate values and guiding principles.

“This will support the safety, well-being and vibrancy of Orangeville,” said the Town of Orangeville in a press release.

Once Chief Snider joins Orangeville Fire Services, he’ll work on familiarizing himself with the new fire station project and its challenges. He will also determine the path forward for the upcoming 10-year Fire Master Plan to be developed by the Town.

“The Town of Orangeville is deeply grateful to Acting Fire Chief Mike Richardson who has led the Town’s Fire Service since Chief Morden’s departure,” said the Town’s press release. “Richardson’s dedication to the [fire] service and to the community is steadfast, and the Town is thankful to have him remain with the Service as Deputy Fire Chief, with a focus on operations.”

