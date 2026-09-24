Commentary

Stream, learn and explore with your Orangeville Library card this fall

September 24, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Autumn has a natural way of guiding us back to our routines. Students return to class, families settle into new schedules, and many lifelong learners feel inspired to discover something new.

This September, the Orangeville Public Library has refreshed its digital offerings with new ways to watch, discover and learn from home, including the addition of Kanopy, an on-demand video streaming service available with your library card.

Kanopy features a wide range of movies, documentaries, award-winning films, television series and educational programming, along with a dedicated section for children.

It is a strong resource for educators and students, but its appeal extends well beyond the classroom. Film lovers can explore independent, international and classic cinema; families can find quality children’s programming; and lifelong learners can discover documentaries covering history, science, culture, current issues and much more.

Orangeville Public Library members receive 25 Kanopy tickets each month. Individual selections require between one and five tickets, with the number of tickets clearly displayed before you watch. This makes it easy to decide how you would like to use your monthly allowance. Titles are available on demand, so there are no holds or waiting lists.

You can access Kanopy through the library’s website or the Extras section in Libby, which will direct you to the Kanopy app. To get started, follow the prompts and connect your Orangeville Public Library card. Help videos for public library users are also available through Kanopy’s online help centre.

While Kanopy is the biggest addition to our digital collection this fall, members may also notice a few other changes.

As of Sept. 1, library cards must be current to access Libby and the OverDrive Download Centre. Some members may have continued using these services after their library cards expired.

If your digital access has stopped, simply contact or visit the library to renew your membership. Your existing holds will remain in place, and you can borrow available titles again once your card is renewed. Renewing also lets us confirm that your contact information is up to date.

Hoopla users will see a change in how titles appear in the library catalogue, but there is no change to the Hoopla service itself.

Until recently, millions of Hoopla records were also displayed in our catalogue. Because Hoopla’s collection changes frequently, this process could result in titles appearing in the catalogue after they were no longer available. The large number of records could also make it harder to find materials held directly by the library.

To make catalogue searches clearer and more accurate, Hoopla records are being removed from the catalogue. Members can continue to access the same service and should search or browse for digital titles directly in the Hoopla app. Nothing is being removed from anyone’s Hoopla account as part of this change.

We have also added CBC Corner, a thoughtfully curated resource that provides another convenient way to discover high-quality Canadian stories and programming. Although Kanopy may be the headline this fall, CBC Corner is well worth exploring too.

Together, these updates reflect what a modern library collection looks like: books on our shelves, eBooks and audiobooks on our devices, and trusted films, documentaries and educational content available wherever learning happens. Whether you are supporting a school assignment, planning a family movie night or following your own curiosity, your library card is a powerful place to begin.

Visit the Orangeville Public Library website or speak with a staff member to learn more and get started.


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