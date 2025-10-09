Second fire at business on Riddell Road in Orangeville being investigated as arson

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a suspicious fire at a local business.

On Oct. 2, just after 3:30 a.m., members of the Dufferin County OPP and Dufferin County Crime Unit, responded to a structure fire at a business on Riddell Road in Orangeville. Police responded with fire crews and confirmed there were no injuries.

This fire has been deemed suspicious and is being investigated as an arson.

On July 18, 2025, members of the Dufferin County OPP responded to a call for service at this same location for reports of multiple gunshot holes to the storefront.

A larger than normal police presence would have been observed for both of these incidents.

Anyone with information regarding these investigations, or anyone who may have dashcam footage on Riddle Road between Richardson Road and Caledon/East Garafraxa Townline, for the evening of July 17 to the morning of July 18, and the evening of Oct. 1 to the morning of Oct. 2, are asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can be submitted anonymously online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

