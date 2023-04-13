Schedule announced for Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival

The Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival is gearing up for its much anticipated multi-day event, taking over downtown Orangeville from Jun. 2 to 4.

The festival is in its 19th year, having started in 2003, and has grown exponentially over the years. It has consistently been recognized by Festivals and Events Ontario’s top 100 list for events and festivals within the province, and organizers of the event are proud to receive the organization’s 2023 award.

“We are very excited to announce this year’s 19th Festival which will feature 75 acts on 3 stages with several bands performing on Broadway and Mill Street plus live music being featured in participating local pubs and restaurants and other special events throughout the weekend,” says Larry Kurtz, festival founder and artistic director.

Friday, June 2nd

The Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival opens on Friday night at 5 p.m. with the ever-popular Blues Cruise on Broadway sponsored by MacMaster Buick GMC, Orangeville Chrysler and Orangeville Volkswagen.

The Blues Cruise will feature over 250 classic cars being proudly showcased by their owners.

The TD Broadway Stage will open with Voodoo Pawnshop performing at 5 p.m. followed by Rosie’s Smokehouse Deluxe; and Danny Marks.

The TD Main Stage in Alexandra Park will feature Orangeville’s own Larry Kurtz and the

Lawbreakers, starting at 8 p.m. followed by Rick Estrin and The Nightcats.

Saturday, June 3rd

To get things started on Saturday, the Orangeville Business Improvement Area (OBIA) Farmers Market will be operating from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring some of the finest local farm fresh produce and meats, ready-to-eat sweets and savories, handcrafted goods, and more.

In addition, Broadway and Mill Streetwill be vehicle free to allow for a pedestrian friendly festival environment with over 60 food and artisanal market vendors on Mill Street and First Avenue beside Alexandra Park.

The TD Broadway Stage line-up kicks-off at 12:30 p.m. with the celebrated New Orleans style Jazz March; followed by Fifty 50; Jazz Society; Heather Katz; and the Campfire Poets.

The TD Main Stage events will start at 2 p.m. with Guy Belanger from Quebec; followed by Kenny Blues Boss Wayne; Sandra Bouza; Chris Antonik; Bywater Call; and MonkeyJunk.

The Orangeville Opera House will host Stan Chang & Charlie Cooley starting at 12 p.m. followed by Brandon Isaak, Jake Chisholm, and Eliana Cuevas.

Sunday, June 4th

On Sunday, the TD Main Stage lineup will begin at 12 p.m. with the Toronto Mass Choir, followed by Suzie Vinnick, JW Jones and Shakura S’Aida.

The TD Broadway Stage lineup will start at 12 p.m. with the Travelling Wannabes, Coster McGibbon, and Soul Collective.

The Orangeville Opera House presentations will start at 12 p.m. with the Tony Halliday Band with special guest, Steve Marriner, followed by Rob Lutes, and Barbra Lica.

The Blues & Bikes event, sponsored by Barrie Harley-Davidson, will take place along Broadway and Mill Street hosting hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts proudly displaying their bikes and enjoying live music.

Special performer workshops will be presented at the newly opened Marion Hall (Covenant Alliance Church) with a harmonica workshop featuring Guy Belanger; followed by a Blues & Jazz dance workshop with Dance Orangeville; and a Blues guitar workshop with Brandon Isaak.

For more information about the festival, including a detailed schedule of activities and performers, please visit orangevillebluesandjazz.ca

