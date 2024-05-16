Headline News

Credit Valley Conservation vehicle stolen at Island Lake

May 16, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Officers working out of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a theft of a Credit Valley Conservation vehicle from Island Lake Conservation in Mono.

Dufferin OPP received a call for service at Island Lake Conservation for the report of a stolen vehicle on May 10. Officers secured video surveillance where the suspect is observed between 6:40 p.m., and 7:40 p.m., on May 9.

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2012 Dodge Caravan, white in colour, with a Credit Valley Conservation logo on the driver’s door.

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this theft, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

Dufferin OPP is committed to enforcement initiatives targeting this issue and will continue to educate residents on crime prevention strategies to minimize victimization.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Alder Recreation Centre pools to officially open to the public after three years of construction

After three years and several delays due to unexpected challenges during construction, the Alder Recreation Centre pools are set to open to the public next ...

Former owner and publisher of the Orangeville Citizen, Pam Claridge, passes away at 80

By Sam Odrowski A community-focused woman who impacted countless lives in the region recently passed away.  Pamela Anne Claridge, who led a life dedicated to ...

Credit Valley Conservation vehicle stolen at Island Lake

By Sam Odrowski Officers working out of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a theft of a Credit Valley ...

York St. residents want heritage status for neighbourhood, town says further consultation is needed

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville council decided not to pursue heritage status for York Street area properties. Mayor Lisa Post said council ...

Wastenot Farms: Creating something good from organic waste

By Brian Lockhart Many people see food and organic waste as garbage – Jocelyn Molyneux of Wastenot Farms in Mono sees solutions and possibilities. Wastenot ...