Alder Recreation Centre pools to officially open to the public after three years of construction

May 16, 2024

After three years and several delays due to unexpected challenges during construction, the Alder Recreation Centre pools are set to open to the public next week.

There’s a full slate of free swim programming scheduled at Alder, starting on May 21. The free-swimming programs will run until the end of June.

On May 14, the Town of Orangeville invited residents to register for a mini-series of swimming lessons with free swims and programing starting later this month. Registration can be done online at orangeville.ca/en/recreation/registration.aspx.

“I’m so excited to share the news that the Alder Street Recreation Centre pool is ready to welcome you back,” Mayor Lisa Post enthused. “We know it’s been a long road to get here, and we’ve experienced some bumps along the way. We are immensely grateful for the community’s patience during our efforts to reopen, and we’re so excited to welcome you back.”

The four-week spring swimming lesson program is for children at the pre-school level or the first two swimmer levels. Classes will run two evenings a week.

“Community members will have the chance to enjoy these new amenities for free through public swim events sponsored by Access Orangeville and the Age Friendly committees. Follow us on social media or visit our website for date announcements,” said the Town of Orangeville in a press release.

With a new, eight-lane stainless steel lap pool, renovated leisure pool, and a new indoor play area with accompanying water features, swimming at Alder Street Recreation Centre will be accessible for all ages. There is also a new outdoor patio that will be available in the warmer months for the community to enjoy.

“Safety of the community and our staff is of the utmost importance to us which is why we have spent the last few weeks training staff on the new pools ensuring everything is ready to welcome residents back,” said David Smith, Chief Administrative Officer. “We ask that you please be patient and kind with our staff who are also learning how to operate in a new space.”

The free-swimming programs run:

Tuesdays – Starting May 21

• Lane Swim: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

• Leisure Swim: 9:45 – 10:45 a.m.

• Aquafit: 11:00 – 11:45 a.m.

• Leisure Swim & Splash Pad: 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

• Lane Swim: 5:15 – 6:15 p.m.

Wednesdays – Starting May 22

• Lane Swim: 8:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Thursdays – Starting May 23

• Lane Swim: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

• Leisure Swim: 9:45 – 10:45 a.m.

• Aquafit: 11:00 – 11:45 a.m.

• Leisure Swim & Splash Pad: 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

• Lane Swim: 5:15 – 6:15 p.m.

Fridays – Starting May 24

• Lane Swim: 8:00 – 9:00 p.m.

• Leisure Swim & Splash Pad: 6:45 – 7:45 p.m.

Saturdays – Starting May 25

• Lane swim: 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

• Public Swim sponsored by Access Orangeville: 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

• Lane swim: 2:15 – 3:15 p.m.

Mondays – Starting May 27

• Lane Swim: 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

• Lane Swim: 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

• Leisure Swim & Splash Pad: 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, May 28, Orangeville Recreation will also be introducing a Sensory Swim in both the lap and leisure pools for those who would benefit from these events. Sensory Swims will be held Tuesdays from 1 to 2 p.m.

When joining us for a free swim, please consider bringing a non-perishable food donation for Orangeville Food Bank.

Registrations will be available 75 hours ahead of the event start time. More dates and activities will be added soon. Swim dates and times may be subject to change.

Check orangeville.ca/WelcomeToAlder for updates.

