Response to ‘Open Letter on Zionism’
May 1, 2025 ·
0 Comments
Letter to the Editor,
I am writing to you concerning the letter written by Rev. LeeAnn McKenna “Open Letter to Mark Carney on Zionism.”
I reads this letter in disbelief, as it is extremely one-sided. I thought a few facts she left out can help balance her perspective.
- Zionism as defined by the Oxford dictionary is “A movement for (originally) the re-establishment and (now) development and protection of what is now Israel.
- Jews have been in Jerusalem and surrounding areas for over 3,000 years. The first temple in Jerusalem was built in 957 BCE by King David’s son Soloman. Ancient Israel was many times larger than the present-day area.
- The Arab League Summit 1967: The 3 No’s – no peace with Israel, no recognition of Israel, no negotiations with Israel. This ideology is steadily held by Hamas and to large degree, the Palestinian Authority.
- Palestinians have rejected two state proposals six times in the last 75 years for the above reason.
- Hamas is an extremist movement committed to destroying Israel and killing Jews worldwide. This is written in their charter. They are dedicated to jihad, or a holy struggle and martyrdom. “Jihad is its path and death for the sake of Allah is the loftiest of its wishes.”
- Israel withdrew entirely from Gaza in 2005 and Hamas was voted in by the Palestinians in 2007. In response, Hamas used western donated relief money to build military weapons, infrastructure and more than 500 km of terror tunnels. They have been launching missiles and rockets at Israel from the Gaza strip for years.
- Hamas is considered a terrorist organization by most Western countries, including Canada.
- On October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists entered Israel and slaughtered 1,200 people, captured 250 hostages and took them back to their underground tunnels. At this time, there are fewer than half of the 59 hostages still held in Gaza believed to be alive. They have tortured, raped, dismembered and slaughtered their victims
- Hamas uses their Palestinian citizens as human shields. They have built their military infrastructure near and in schools, hospitals, mosques, and UNWRA facilities. This is well-documented.
- UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) is complicit with the atrocities that occurred on and after Oct. 7. Many of their members were involved in the terror. Their facilities have been used by Hamas for much of their infrastructure and UNRWA officials have known about it all along.
So, I ask you Rev. LeeAnn McKenna, leader of human rights, trainer in non-violence around the world, as an anti-Zionist, do you believe in the complete eradication of the state of Israel and annihilation of Israelis, as does Hamas? If so, that’s your prerogative. If not, what is your peaceful solution to this problem, other than weeping and complaining about our government, which in fact, has done virtually nothing to support Israel in any way?
Sincerely,
M. Goldberg
Mono