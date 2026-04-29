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Province announces close to $300,000 for Orangeville in gas tax funding

April 29, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Town of Orangeville is receiving nearly $300,000 from the Ontario government through the provincial gas tax.

The funding is intended to support local transit systems and can be used to maintain or enhance service for residents.

In addition to Orangeville’s funding, the Town of Caledon has been allocated nearly $570,000.

Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post thanked the province for providing her municipality with annual funding.

“The Town of Orangeville appreciates this continued investment through Ontario’s Gas Tax program,” said Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post.

“This funding will help enhance local transit services that residents rely on every day to access work, school, appointments and community amenities. Strong partnerships between municipalities and other orders of government are essential to building complete, connected and resilient communities.”

She added, “Investments like this help municipalities maintain accessible, reliable and sustainable transit options as our communities continue to grow.”

Ontario’s Gas Tax program determines funding based on the amount of gasoline sold in the province during the previous fiscal year, as well as local ridership and population levels.

The funding can be used to extend service hours, purchase transit vehicles, add routes, improve accessibility, and upgrade transit infrastructure.

“Our government is committed to supporting municipalities as they grow and improve local transit,” said Dufferin Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones.

“This funding will help Orangeville and Caledon continue to provide reliable and accessible transit options for residents, connecting people to jobs, services and opportunities in their communities.”


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