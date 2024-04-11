General News

Orangeville Residents to receive priority access to spring swimming lessons  

April 11, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Spring swimming lesson registration is just around the corner in the Town of Orangeville. This season, the Town will be introducing a new format for swimming registrations, providing Orangeville residents with the opportunity to register one week in advance of those living outside of the community.

Recreation programs in the Town of Orangeville have high attendance levels of both Town residents and those from surrounding communities. Currently, approximately 35 per cent of registrants come from outside of Orangeville.  

“As our programs continue to attract more attention, ensuring that our residents can access the facilities and services they’ve funded is paramount,” explained Heather Savage, general manager of community services. “We are excited to offer this opportunity to our residents this spring.”   

Registration for swimming lessons and many other programs offered by Orangeville Recreation historically has filled up quickly. By offering the Town’s residents the opportunity to register first, the hope is that it will alleviate some of the struggle for taxpayers to access these services.  

In previous years, recreation programming was set up to allow Orangeville taxpayers the opportunity to register for programs first. This practice is common in many municipalities, as it means those who are paying for the facilities have a greater opportunity to use them.  

Spring swimming lessons registration for Tony Rose Memorial Sports Centre will open for residents on April 9 and non-residents on April 16, beginning at 8 a.m. online and in-person.  

“Access to services like swimming lessons is important to our Orangeville residents and the Town,” said Mayor Lisa Post. “By providing this opportunity, the taxpayers who keep our facilities and programs running will have a greater chance to enjoy them. We’re thrilled other communities enjoy our facilities and programs, and we intend to continue providing these services to them.”


