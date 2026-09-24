Orangeville Otters’ new head coach looks to instill confidence, resillence in young swimmers

September 24, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Chris Perrotte

The Orangeville Otters Swim Club is pleased to announce their new head coach, Paige Miller.

“It is a tremendous honour to be named the new head coach of the Orangeville Otters. I’m excited about the opportunity to become part of a program with such a strong sense of community and to work alongside athletes, families, coaches, and volunteers who are all invested in helping swimmers grow,” said Paige Miller.

When the Orangeville Otters began searching for a new head coach, they saw an opportunity to evaluate the direction they wanted the organization to take. They wanted someone who could build on their strong foundation, supportive swimming community, and great group of athletes.

“We were looking for more than just someone with strong swimming credentials. We wanted a leader who could develop athletes at all levels, support our coaching staff, build a positive team culture and, importantly, connect with our swimmers and families,” said David Egbert, president of the Orangeville Otters Swim Club.

“We wanted someone who understood that success in swimming isn’t just about times and results. It’s also about helping young athletes develop confidence, resilience and a love for the sport. Those qualities were very important to us.”

For Paige Miller, she is looking forward to bringing her energy, perspective and coaching philosophy to the Otters. She saw a lot of potential with the club and is excited to continue to build on a program that values team experience and athletic development.

“For me, coaching is about much more than preparing swimmers for races. It’s about helping young athletes discover what they are capable of, develop confidence, learn how to handle challenges, and build skills that will stay with them long after their swimming careers are over,” explained Miller.

Once Miller was hired, she began establishing relationships and getting to know the athletes. By doing this, she aims to create an environment where athletes can improve their strengths, understand their goals, face their challenges, and understand what motivates them.

“I think Paige is going to bring a lot of energy and a fresh perspective to the Otters. Her experience as a high-level swimmer gives her a great understanding of what athletes are going through and what it takes to continue progressing,” said Egbert.

“I’m particularly excited about how she can help our swimmers take more ownership of their development. Swimming teaches so many important life skills, goal setting, discipline, dealing with setbacks and learning how to push yourself and I think Paige will put a lot of emphasis on those areas.”

Egbert went on to express the Otters’ excitement about the positive impact Paige Miller can have on the team’s continued growth while preserving the qualities that make the organization special.

“Our goal isn’t simply to produce faster swimmers. We want to create an environment where athletes are challenged, supported and excited to come to the pool every day,” said Egbert.

“I think Paige can play a really important role in helping us build that kind of program for the future.”

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