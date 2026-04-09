Orangeville modernizes municipal vote recount policy

April 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Orangeville has updated the ways in which an election vote recount can be triggered.

Voters will go to the polls Oct. 26 to choose who will occupy town council seats during the next term. Those votes can be cast by mail, internet, or telephone.

“Orangeville’s 2026 election is planned as a hybrid model [with] paper ballots tabulated by equipment and internet voting, which necessitates clearer recount direction for both vote streams,” according to a report to council.

While a municipality is not required to have a policy on municipal election recounts, Orangeville’s Municipal Election Recount Policy, adopted in March, keeps its recount approach current and operationally clear for the upcoming hybrid election.

“It provides greater transparency to council, candidates, and electors,” according to the report.

The prior recount policy had been on the books since June 2010.

The updated policy for the coming municipal election includes a clear policy statement, scope and a full definition section to support consistent interpretation. It retains the established “close vote” threshold for continuity but embeds it within a broader recount framework.

The newest version makes the three recount pathways and timelines included in the Municipal Election Act explicit and states specific timelines and triggers for and tied-vote recount (within 15 days), a council-ordered recount (resolution within 30 days; recount within 15 days of resolution), and a court-ordered recount (application within 30 days; recount within 15 days of court order).

It explicitly grants the town’s clerk the authority to call a special meeting for recount matters to meet statutory timelines, and it adds clear expectations for transparency, communication, and recordkeeping while maintaining the clerk’s authority.

The town’s established “close vote” approach refers to an outcome greater than 10 votes or 0.25 per cent of total votes cast for the office. The update modernizes the policy by adding an overarching statement and a clearer scope. It aligns recount pathways, including a tied vote, a council-ordered recount, and a court-ordered recount.

“The prior policy was primarily focused on bringing ‘close vote’ recount requests to council and did not include guidance related to hybrid elections, internet voting recount methodology, definitions beyond ‘close vote,’ or articulated administrative authorities,” according to the report to council.

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