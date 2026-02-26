General News

Orangeville Lions Club donate $7,500 to Caledon Community Services’ food bank

February 26, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiaive Reporter

On February 25, thanks to their TV Bingo, the Orangeville Lions were able to donate $7,500 to Caledon Community Services’ food bank, the Exchange on Feb. 25.

The Orangeville Lions organize a weekly Bingo TV on Rogers Communications every Wednesday, with all proceeds going back to the communities of Dufferin and Caledon.

They sell their TV Bingo tickets all over Dufferin and Caledon, and Lions member Don Sinclair says they like to give back to the communities where they sell their cards, and give back to the community that supports them.

“We try and take the money that’s raised in those areas and disperse it as much as we can to those areas that it comes in from, as well as our own areas and causes,” says Lions member Bill Dainty

He explains that someone in their club had gotten in touch with the Caledon Lions club and they recommended the Exchange as a “worthy cause” to direct their donation.

Standing in the Exchange’s food pantry, Sinclair said it’s “marvellous” seeing what their donation will help achieve.

“To know that the money will be used, and there’s a need, it’s terrific,” said Sinclair.

Mariia Kupriianova, Chief Development Officer with CCS, says that this donation helps put more food on families’ tables.

“Shared meals that more families can sit down to without worry about what’s next. It’s full lunchboxes, it’s relief and it’s dignity as well,” says Kupriianova. “This donation will go directly into the community, touch more than 1,300 lives, including the 500 children [we support]. That’s goodness that’s spreading across Caledon. We’re very grateful to the Orangeville Lions for this wonderful gift, and to Caledon Lions overall for their generous support over many years.”

Cathy Perennec McLean, CCS’s Programs and Operations Director, said it’s remarkable to see this in the community.

“You’re going to see directly the impact that it’s going to have, and we’re going to see that. The next clients that come in that we’re able to provide them with the food that they need,” she says.

The Orangeville Lions TV Bingo will continue to run to May 27, 2026, on Rogers TV, and bingo cards are available for purchase in various locations across Caledon and Dufferin.


