Orangeville Family Fun Fest to feature exotic reptiles, petting zoo, large inflatables

June 27, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

A fun event for families is returning to the Orangeville Fairgrounds next weekend.

The 2024 Family Fun Fest will be held on Saturday, July 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a variety of activities for attendees to enjoy.

From an exotic reptile presentation to pony rides and a massive inflatable obstacle course, there’s no shortage of fun to be had for families.

“I think it’s fun for all ages,” said Heather Aisling of Sassy and Sparkle Handcrafted, who’s organizing the event with Monique Mittas from Queen of Keys Realty. “New this year are the inflatables; we have a 50-foot inflatable obstacle course.”

The fun fest will have an area for young children, a petting zoo, food trucks, live music, face painting and a vendor market

The vendor market will feature local businesses and sports clubs. Some of the vendors will have products and services geared towards young children, and some of the vendors will be young entrepreneurs themselves, making it a great area to visit for young families.

The Family Fun Fest was held for the first time last September and brought out approximately 1,200 people.

Aisling said she’s hoping to grow the fun fest this year and have a turnout of 2,000 people.

The 2024 Family Fun Fest has selected the Orangeville Food Bank as its charity of choice again this year.

Part of the proceeds raised at the event will support the local food bank’s operations, as it has faced a substantial rise in demand over the past year.

Tickets to the event can be purchased online in advance to save some money. General admission is $6.66 and general admission with inflatable access is $11.98, fees included. Visit eventbrite.ca/e/2024-orangeville-family-fun-fest-tickets-915462421747 to learn more.

The 2024 Family Fun Fest organizers Aisling and Mittas are active in the community. Aisling is on the Orangeville Fair Board and a member of the Orangeville Optimist Club, while Mittas is an Orangeville Highlands Rotary Club member.

“As a small business owner, myself, I wanted to create something for the community,” Aisling said. “I wanted to do something that was family oriented, more so than food oriented, and showcase things that Orangeville and the area has.”

Looking ahead, Aisling and Mittas will be hosting Erin’s Family Fun Fest on Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Erin Fairgrounds, 184 Main St.

