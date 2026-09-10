Orangeville Fall Classic to host over 90 teams at Alder and Tony Rose

September 10, 2026 · 0 Comments

The hockey season is about to begin in Orangeville. Mark your calendars for the weekend of Sept. 25 to 27, which sets off the annual Orangeville Fall Classic.

The three-day tournament will take place at the Alder Arena and Tony Rose Arena. These arenas will host over 90 teams from U10 through U18 competing in both A and AA divisions.

“What makes the Fall Classic particularly special is the combination of competitive hockey and a family-friendly atmosphere. We want it to be an experience that extends beyond the rink. There will be medal ceremonies, local vendors in the arena lobbies, giveaways leading up to the tournament and fundraising opportunities for our local Flyers teams,” said Melissa Wilson, the Orangeville Minor Hockey Association’s director of communications.

The Fall Classic provides opportunities not only for young players from the Orangeville area to participate, but for teams outside the region as well — teams from as far as Sudbury have come to take part in the Fall Classic.

Since tournament hockey involves playing multiple games in a short period, this kind of atmosphere helps young players learn to communicate with their teammates, build confidence, handle wins and losses, and adjust quickly.

It also gives teams the chance to build teamwork, chemistry, and sportsmanship that will benefit players throughout the season.

“Minor hockey is about much more than what happens on the ice. The Fall Classic gives us a chance to celebrate our players, our volunteers, and the community that supports them,” said Wilson.

Tournaments like the Fall Classic can bring a community together to accomplish great things. Players, coaches, families, volunteers, local businesses, supporters and officials work in unison to help make the Fall Classic work. It also creates a sense of pride as Orangeville is showcased to the many visitors that come out to support the tournament. Patrons experience local restaurants, hotels, shops and other businesses during their time in the city.

“For one weekend, our arenas become a real gathering place for the hockey community. We have local families volunteering and supporting their teams, visiting families coming into town, local vendors connecting with the community and Flyers teams finding opportunities to fundraise and support their seasons,” said Wilson.

Orangeville Minor Hockey encourages families considering getting involved in the Fall Classic to come out, ask questions, and experience the local hockey community for themselves. What makes minor hockey so special are the memories created, the friendships formed, and the people who come out to support the young players.

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