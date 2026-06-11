General News

Orangeville Canadian Tire donates six-burner BBQ to Shelburne Legion

June 11, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Orangeville Canadian Tire is stepping up to help the Shelburne branch of the Royal Canadian Legion prepare for summer by donating a new, large barbecue on June 5.

As the summer weather kicks into full gear, outdoor activities are popping up all across the community. The local Royal Canadian Legion in Shelburne has been planning events of its own, including an upcoming barbecue.

Deputy Zone Commander Chris Skalozub said there was just one issue, however: they needed a new grill. So he spoke to Canadian Tire Warehouse Manager Brenda Fedrigoni.

“We really needed a new barbecue,” he said. “We have a puny little thing that just can’t keep up with high volumes of people, and we have an auto show coming up and a barbecue, it wasn’t going to work. So I went down and spoke to Brenda Fedrigoni, and I asked for a donation for a barbecue.”

After approaching Orangeville Canadian Tire with the request, the store agreed to donate a six-burner barbecue with an additional side burner, significantly increasing the Legion’s capacity to serve visitors and raise funds. The donation took place on Friday, June 5.

Skalozub praised Fedrigoni and Canadian Tire for their eagerness to help.

“She was fantastic,” he said. “She said it wouldn’t be a problem, and that she could do this for us right away, and she did it. Boom, done. And then she gave us a deal on the cover, which is a big help for us, because we’re trying to save some money.”

The donation is part of an ongoing relationship between Canadian Tire and Royal Canadian Legion, which has previously seen the store support the Legion with another barbecue and space for community initiatives.

Canadian Tire has been a consistent partner for the Legion’s activities, including allowing members to canvas in-store for the annual Remembrance Day program and providing indoor space during poor weather.

“This store has been fantastic for the Legion for a long time,” Skalozub said. “They’ll let us come down here in Canvas for Remembrance Day, collect donations, and we get to stay out of the rain. We’re very grateful.”

This support helps ensure that important commemorative and fundraising efforts can continue regardless of conditions.

The new barbecue will play a role at future events, strengthening the Legion’s ability to bring residents together, support veterans, and contribute to local causes. And of course, serve some good food.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Blues, jazz and 40,000 people pack downtown Orangeville for annual festival weekend

By Sam Odrowski About 40,000 people flowed through downtown Orangeville this past weekend as the Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival once again turned the town ...

Headwaters Region gets a new tourism campaign centred on local breweries

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Headwaters region is introducing a new tourism initiative designed to showcase its growing craft beverage scene while ...

First-degree murder charge laid after Dufferin OPP officer during arrest attempt 

By Sam Odrowski A Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer has died after being struck by a vehicle during an attempted arrest in northern Ontario. ...

Second Mrs. Roper Romp comes to Orangeville, draws large crowd in support of Alzheimer’s

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter More than 100 colourful caftans, red wigs and oversized glasses filled the streets of Orangeville as the community ...

Dr. Raj Khanuja receives volunteer award for community leadership and access to care

By Brian Lockhart A local dentist has been honoured for his community leadership and commitment to providing oral health care for those facing financial and ...

Orangeville stays opted out of Ontario e-scooter pilot

By JAMES MATTHEWS The growing popularity of e-scooters in Orangeville has garnered much attention from residents. And some arguments about the conveyance’s use were broached ...

Council gives its nod for York Street heritage designation

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville’s York Street neighbourhood is on its way to becoming a heritage conservation district. Council decided unanimously that the York Street corridor ...

Pump Track at Alder receives new name reflecting Orangeville Lions’ contributions

By JAMES MATTHEWS The Orangeville BMX park near the Alder Street arena is now the Orangeville Lions Club Pump Track. The name change came about ...

RAM Rodeo brings bull riding, family entertainment to Orangeville this weekend

By Sam Odrowski Cowboys, cowgirls and bucking bulls will soon ride back into town for the Headwaters stop on the annual RAM Rodeo Tour. Coming ...

Museum of Dufferin honours photographers in Home & Heritage exhibition

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Museum of Dufferin has announced the winners of its 2026 Home & Heritage Photography Exhibition, celebrating images ...