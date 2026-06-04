Sports

Orangeville Blitz announces it is joining the Greater Metro Junior Hockey League

June 4, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Blitz Hockey Club has announced it will be joining the Greater Metro Jr. A Hockey League for the 2026/27 season.

“This next chapter is more than hockey,” Blitz management said in a press release. “It is about creating opportunities for young athletes to develop the right way, both on and off the ice. Alongside former professionals and mentors who have lived the journey themselves, this is not just about building a hockey team; this is about building a destination for development and a focus on a program with structure, accountability, and advancement. The GMHL provides an incredible opportunity in today’s changing hockey landscape.”

The GMHL, like other independent junior leagues, offers talented 16-year-old players the flexibility to develop at their own pace and allows 20-21-year-olds to prepare for future opportunities in NCAA and professional hockey, as well as for long-term success.

The Blitz said they believe this league creates a path that gives players the time to mature physically, mentally, and emotionally without rushing their development.

Blitz management said the program will be operated with a ‘pro-style’ structure featuring multiple practices and weekly video sessions, development-focused training, mentorship from former NHL and professional players, and meal plans and player support.

The players will also have high-end hockey resources and equipment and experience a culture designed to prepare players for the next level of the sport.

“One of the greatest strengths of this program will be the people around it,” Blitz management said. “Our staff will include former NHL and professional players who know exactly what it takes to reach the next level. They will play a leading role in mentoring and developing our athletes every single day.”

The Blitz will provide more details on their staff and development team in the coming weeks.


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