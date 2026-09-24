General News

Orangeville Antique and Vintage Show coming to fairgrounds

September 24, 2026   ·   0 Comments

As mass-produced goods fill store shelves, interest in unique, vintage pieces continues to draw collectors and shoppers. The Orangeville Fairgrounds will soon become a hub for antiques, collectibles and vintage finds with over 55 dealers filling its exhibition hall on Sunday, Oct. 3.

Running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Orangeville Antique and Vintage Show invites the community to explore a wide variety of dealers from across Ontario, and as far as Quebec.

Hosted by show producers Jeff and Wendy Gadsden, who also organize the springtime Elora Antique Show, Jeff said the Orangeville event is a great opportunity for the community to browse items from the past.

“We’ve been in this business for a long time and have built relationships with top dealers,” said Jeff. “We think visitors to the show will be impressed by the range of dealers who are set up.  Many of them seldom do other shows, so this will be a rare opportunity to meet new dealers and browse their wares.  We also make room for novice dealers, which helps ensure broader variety.”

Orangeville dealer Melody Polonsky has been gearing up for the show since early summer. As a veteran antiquer, Polonsky has a great eye for mid century decor, vintage lighting, ceramics and pottery, and framed art. She has choice pieces from the 50s to the 70s set aside for the show. 

SG Antiquities is hauling a trailer full of pine furniture and folk art from Terrebonne, Que., while Claudia Lemieux, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., specializes in old metal signs and nostalgia. 

The event will also feature food trucks, on-site ATMs, and free parking.

“How did the show land in Orangeville? It’s It’s all about a warm, dry venue,” said Jeff. “Lately we’ve had some unpleasant experiences with weather at our fall outdoor show.  It was clear that outdoor events are risky business. Having lived and worked in Shelburne for 30 years, we were well aware of the excellent facilities at the Orangeville Fairgrounds. Upon booking the space, we contacted dealers, and the show filled up inside of three weeks.”

Jeff said the show is designed to appeal to both longtime collectors and a younger generation discovering the appeal of vintage pieces.

“We’re hoping for a good turnout on Oct. 3.  We have capacity for up to 1,500 people. We’ve been targeting veteran antique collectors and history buffs, and also the younger cohort, who are keen on ‘vintage’ home decor, dating from the 50s to the 80s,” said Jeff.

Admission to the event is $10 for adults, while kids under 13 can enter for free.

The Orangeville Fairgrounds are located at 247090 5 Sideroad, Mono. 

To learn more, visit:

antiqueshowscanada.com/orangeville-home-page


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