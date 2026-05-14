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May 14, 2026 · 0 Comments

Sir,

Gwynne Dyer, “Our World Today” on Speaking English Badly 4/30/26:

All good stuff. I find it interesting to comprehend English spoken in various parts of Canada, let alone what we consider a foreign language.

Brian Lockhart, “From The Second Row” on Don’t Worry – it’s paid for 4/30/26:

As above, all good stuff. I need to make reference to “the theory of giving money to people” with respect to the following:https://humanrights.ca/story/manitobas-mincome-experiment

Was the senator wrong, or did someone not recognize how many citizens would benefit from the Canadian lifestyle?

I also appreciate GLOBAL ISSUES with Rashid Syed, and following the information, I would like to have read and understood his recommendations for overall improvements relative to the use by individuals of variable energy sources represented.

Thank you,

Bernie Lynch

Orangeville

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