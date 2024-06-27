Ontario SPCA shares tips to prevent lost pets during Canada Day fireworks

June 27, 2024 · 0 Comments
With the long weekend approaching, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is reminding the public that fireworks can be frightening to animals, and to take extra precautions to prevent lost pets.
Unexpected loud noises and flashing lights can make furry companions feel anxious, and some animals will even run away in fear, or become injured with escape attempts. Here are some top tips for pet parents to keep animals calm and safe if there are fireworks taking place in your neighbourhood:
If you do become separated from your animal, immediately search your property and contact your neighbours. Leave your phone number and pet’s description or photo with them. Place items with a familiar scent outside your home, such as your dog’s bedding. You should also contact your local Ontario SPCA animal centre, humane society or animal control to see if someone has found your furry friend.
“We know how distressing it can be for families to have a beloved pet go missing,” says Kassie Dickson, Animal Behaviour Coordinator with the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “Take extra precautions this weekend, especially if you’re visiting somewhere your pet might not be as familiar with, such as a cottage or campground. It only takes a second for your pet to become frightened by fireworks and run away.”
For more long weekend safety tips, as well as tips to help find a lost pet, visit ontariospca.ca