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Ontario SPCA partners with Meals on Wheels for pilot pet food delivery program

April 9, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

A new partnership between theOntario Community Support Association (OCSA) and the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society (Ontario SPCA) is supporting seniors and their pets by delivering pet food alongside Meals on Wheels.

The initiative is being run as a pilot project with Meals on Wheels Sudbury and Meals on Wheels Cornwall. The two organizations have already completed their first pet food deliveries to local seniors, marking the beginning of what is hoped to be a long-term program.

“This collaboration brings together community support providers and animal welfare services to address a practical challenge faced by many older adults – accessing pet food due to limited mobility, fixed incomes, or transportation barriers,” reads a press release from Ontario SPCA. “By leveraging existing Meals on Wheels routes, volunteers can now also deliver pet supplies donated by the Ontario SPCA during their regular visits.”

OCSA CEO Lori Holloway noted the importance of ensuring seniors and their pets are cared for.

“Meals on Wheels programs do far more than deliver food, they are a vital connection point into the community,” said Holloway. “This partnership reflects how organizations can work together to respond to real, everyday challenges seniors face. It’s a practical example of how community-based care supports the whole person, not just clinical needs.”

Similar comments were echoed by Jennifer Bluhm, vice president of community outreach at the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society.

“Pets are family, and we know the positive impact they have on people’s mental and emotional health,” said Bluhm.

“This partnership helps remove barriers so seniors can continue to enjoy the companionship of their pets.”

The pilot pet food delivery program is already making an impact, with providers seeing firsthand how small supports can improve quality of life for clients.

“Pets can play a powerful role in reducing the isolation many seniors experience,” says Tammi Lear, executive director of Meals on Wheels Sudbury.

“Meals on Wheels Sudbury is excited to partner with the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society to help keep our seniors healthy, connected, and able to remain in their homes with their pets.”

Data shows that pets can reduce loneliness and support mental well-being among older adults. Small, practical supports like pet food delivery can play an important role in maintaining health, preventing more complex needs over time, and improving client outcomes.

OCSA and the Ontario SPCA say they will continue working together to explore opportunities to expand the program with additional community partners across Ontario.


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