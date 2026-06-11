Commentary

One thousand foot soldiers

June 11, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

You come home after a long day at work.

To relax, you sit in your favourite chair and open the newspaper or a book, or maybe turn on the television to see if Jerry and Kramer are still neighbours after all these years.

You’re having a good laugh at George’s latest life crisis, when BAM BAM BAM, and you hear breaking glass.

There are gunshots on the street. How is this happening in your serene and quiet suburban neighbourhood?

Then you see your wife/son/daughter/father/mother/husband lying dead on the living room floor because one of those bullets fired at your neighbour’s house came right through your living room window.

This is not a far-fetched scenario. It happened not that far from where I live.

It is now reported by such reliable sources as CBC News and Global News that the so-called Lawrence Bishnoi gang wrote a letter to police in Abbotsford, B.C., claiming to have more than 1,000 foot soldiers across Canada ready to carry out extortion. The usual method is threats and shooting up businesses and private homes.

What they really meant is they have over 1,000 thugs, criminals, terrorists,  and fake students living here, not ‘soldiers.’

Why are these thugs even on our shores?

They have one Indian national identified as Jashandeep Singh in an investigation about an extortion network operating in Ontario, Alberta, and B.C.  

The CBC report states, “Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship (Lena Metlege Diab) wants to deport Singh for organized criminality.

She ‘wants’ to deport him? What’s the hold-up? He’s not a citizen, kick him out, now.

A police officer involved in the investigation stated, “Every individual that we’ve identified during this investigation is a temporary foreign worker or on a student visa and relatively new to Canada.”

And the Minister ‘wants’ to deport them?

The federal government is directly responsible for this after years of irresponsible immigration policies.

Why were these criminals not vetted? How did they even get into the country if they are involved in organized criminal activity?

Does the federal government just rubber-stamp any criminal that shows up on our shores?

The provincial government now has a series of radio ads you might have heard.

It says the provincial government is going to build more jails and hire more prosecutors and police to keep us safe.

Common sense says you should be proactive and stop it before it starts – not wait until someone is dead, and then react.

You can throw someone in jail after the fact, but that doesn’t help a grieving family who just lost someone who was shot dead in their own home in a drive-by shooting.

The Trudeau government was largely responsible for the bad immigration policies that resulted in this mess. Trudeau’s policy of opening the floodgates and letting anyone, including those with bad intentions and criminal backgrounds, into the country has caused a serious backlash nationwide.

I’m sure the Abbotsford police aren’t too happy about receiving a letter that taunts and mocks them, openly admitting they are criminals in our midst with the intention of committing more crimes.

These thugs don’t try to intimidate people by throwing stones at houses. They try to intimidate people by firing guns at their houses.

The federal government’s response is to try to criminalize some farmer who has a legally owned rifle for predator protection and hunting, by banning more and more firearms, rather than cracking down on those criminals driving around with illegal handguns in their car.

A quick fact check shows that the majority of firearms used in crimes are illegally smuggled in from the United States. They aren’t firearms legally bought and used by Farmer Brown and his neighbours.

The stats also show that 95 per cent of guns used in homicides in Canada were illegally obtained.

I’m pretty sure local police and agencies like the RCMP and CSIS have already figured out who these foreign criminals are – so why aren’t they doing anything about it?

It all goes back to the federal government, which would rather have your house shot up than make headlines by deporting people and being called some kind of ‘phobic’ word by fringe groups.

The old saying, ‘an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,’ makes absolute sense.

The prevention, in this case, is stopping these terrorists and criminals from ever arriving here in the first place.


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