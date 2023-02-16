Nominations open for annual Rotary Community Choice Grants

February 16, 2023

By Sam Odrowski

The public is again being given a chance to support a not-for-profit or charitable organization in the community.

The Rotary Club of Orangeville Highlands opened nominations for its third annual Community Choice Grants program.

The club doubled the love for charities this Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) when public voting opened, as it will distribute five $2,000 grants instead of $1,000 as has been done in 2022 and 2021.

All community members need to do to nominate their favourite non-profit organization is email grants@rcoh.ca or leave a comment or direct message on Rotary Orangeville Highlands’ social media pages.

The nomination period closes on Feb. 28.

“This is a great opportunity for residents to show their love for a charity that has touched their lives,” said Len Meyer, chair of the Rotary Grants Committee. “We’re especially hoping to help non-profits where $2,000 will make a real difference. The major criterium is that the organization needs to serve Orangeville residents in some meaningful way.”

Last year’s recipients included the Achill Choral Society, Branching Out Support Services, The Josh Project, Diabetes Canada D-Camps and the Dufferin County Multicultural Foundation. Close to 30 local organizations were nominated and 3,165 residents voted to make the final selection.

To help as many groups as possible, the winners from last year’s program will be exempt from receiving a grant this year.

“The launch of the grants program coincides with Non-profit Appreciation Week. Nominating a local charity is a great way to recognize their impact in our community,” said Meyer.

Voting starts on St. Patrick’s Day (Mar. 17) and ends on Mar. 24.

During that period, the public will be invited to vote from the list of nominees at the Rotary’s website www.rcoh.ca. The top three non-profits receiving the most votes will each be awarded $2,000.

The final two grants will be selected by the Rotary Orangeville Highlands, with the view to helping smaller non-profits that do not have a large social media following.

On Mar. 31, the winners will be announced.

