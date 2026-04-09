New season of Inglewood Ball Hockey brings fundraising for Bethell Hospice

April 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Report

As the Inglewood Ball Hockey League (IBHL) enters its 39th season, it’s looking to support the community that has hosted its organization for decades.

This season, all profits from IBHL merchandise, and a partnership with TUFF Hockey, will go towards Bethell Hospice.

The IBHL began in 1987 as a pickup hockey league run by brothers Brian and Robert Dunn.

Ten years later, the IBHL organized into an official league.

Players across Caledon have come together in teams to play in the league for decades and have been having fun ever since.

Brian Dunn, owner and one of the league’s Founders, explained that each year they like to give back to their community in numerous ways, whether it’s been through donations to local hockey teams or donations to Bethell Hospice.

This year, he thought, “Let’s see if we can do it a little bit bigger and better.”

For the 39th season, all proceeds from IBHL merchandise, including caps, hoodies, track pants, etc., will go directly to Bethell Hospice as well as all money raised from player fines throughout the season.

Dunn also announced a partnership with TUFF Hockey, where players can get $10 off every TUFF Hockey stick with code IBHL, and TUFF Hockey will donate $10 per stick to Bethell Hospice, a donation the IBHL will then match.

“This isn’t a project that I go out and make money at, this is just something I do for the community,” says Dunn.

Dunn grew up in Caledon and played minor hockey in Inglewood. He adds he’s always trying to give back locally.

For Dunn, it’s giving back to the community that has supported them all these years.

They also aim to collaborate with local sponsors and people from Caledon, in addition to their sponsors from across Canada who are looking to support the team.

The league will donate the total amount to Bethell Hospice at the end of its season, after its last game in August.

To view the IBHL store visit ibhl.ca/store.

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