Mono denies CVC bylaw exemption for Island Lake

April 11, 2024 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Credit Valley Conservation Authority wants its Island Lake property to get a pass when it comes to Mono’s municipal noise bylaw.

After much debate, council decided against allowing the exemption from the bylaw for the as of yet unnamed events.

The authority asked Mono council when it met on April 9 to allow amplified sound at the Island Lake Conservation Area’s amphitheatre during summer holidays, weekends, and after 5 p.m. on weekdays.

“We don’t have any events planned for 2024 and one of the reasons is the challenges with the noise bylaw,” said Bill Lidster, the Credit Valley Conservation’s (CVC) manager of conservation parks.

There are a lot of upfront costs when it comes to organizing an event. In this tight economy, groups are reluctant to take a chance without a noise bylaw exemption, he said.

In a letter to council, Lidster said CVC had two external event booking requests for 2024 dates and neither of them booked because of the noise bylaw and the process to get an exemption.

For most events, it takes the organizers six months to a year to plan and coordinate the event, with many upfront costs being assumed prior to any revenue being generated.

The authority had asked for exemptions each year over the last 10 years. Those requests were for the whole year. This year, the park is asking for exemptions for only seven events from May 24 to Oct. 14. Lidster said events may occur on either Friday, Saturday or a statutory holiday and go no later than 9:30 p.m.

Mono council recently endorsed the new management plan for the 800-acre property.

“We’ve put some parameters in place that we’ve listened to our neighbours and we feel that we’ve satisfied our neighbours,” Lidster said.

There are designated staff on site who will ensure noise doesn’t surpass the recommended decibel range.

“To date we haven’t had any complaints,” Lidster said. “Some complaints that we’ve had are outside of the amphitheatre where it’s just a busy day in the park. We’ve had a few minor complaints and staff are very fast to react on them.”

The authority established some radio-free zoned picnic areas near neighbourhoods that have been received well by residents who would be within earshot of any amplified sound.

CVC will work with municipal bylaw enforcement staff and measure noise levels with an approved sound measuring device at the closest points of reception adjacent to Island Lake Conservation Area during the listed event.

Measurements will be recorded and the information will be submitted to the Town of Mono after the event.

Lidster said CVC has demonstrated in the past that they have exceeded expectations for ensuring compliance with previous noise by-law exemption requests.

“Credit Valley Conservation is confident that the amplified sound will not be clearly audible at the closest point of reception,” he said in his letter.

He said the amphitheatre draws people to the Island Lake area. Many of them are people who wouldn’t normally go to the park, so that exposes them to what the park has to offer. Some of those people may end up being park supporters in the future, he said.

Councillor Melinda Davie said council didn’t approve the seven-event exemption last year because that would have meant neighbouring residents being exposed to noise every weekend.

“I don’t recall being turned down for seven events,” Lidster said. “I think it was more [that] some of the events that we were having council didn’t feel were appropriate.”

Davie expressed reservations about essentially approving events without knowing what they were going to be.

“We’ve been kind of burned by some people who want to have events and tell us it’s one thing and it turns out to be another,” she said.

Lidster said CVC vets all event requests to ensure they align with the strategic plan. Protection is at the forefront, he said. The exemption stems from a fear that somebody talking through a microphone after 5 p.m. may contravene the bylaw.

Coun. Elaine Capes asked what any upfront costs associated with events were encountered by organizers.

“There is the marketing material,” Lidster said, and added that CVC asks for a deposit for booking the amphitheatre.

