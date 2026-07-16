Mansfield U14 Rep A/AA Cubs are undefeated for the season

July 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Mansfield U14 Rep A/AA Cubs are having a stellar season and remain undefeated after their latest win over the Innisfil Cardinals on Monday, July 13, on their home diamond in Mansfield.

The Cardinals took an early lead in the game with a run in the first inning.

A double in the first inning from Keagan Senay started things off for the Cubs, followed by a run batted in by Bennett Tupling to even the score.

There were no men on base in the second inning for either team.

Owen Littlejohns hit a double in the third inning, then stole third base, but the side retired before they could score.

The Cubs really got things moving in the fourth inning, starting with a single from Finn Armatage.

With the bases loaded, Tupling hit to bring in a run.

Paul Twiss had a huge hit that allowed two runners to score to make it a 6-2 game.

The Cubs scored two more runs when Littlejohns hit a big shot to centre field and followed up by stealing home plate.

The big hit of the night came in the fourth when Twiss knocked the ball out of the park over the left field fence for a home run.

The Cubs kept up the good play for the rest of the game and left the diamond with a 12-5 win.

“I think we played pretty well. We started off a little slow and gave up some hits, but we were doing well,” said Cubs first baseman Perry Brownridge after the game. “We’re undefeated for the season.”

Teammate Keegan Senay said he thought the team played a good game.

“We started off a little slow, but as we got through the game, we started warming up, then we were solid,” Keegan said. “I thought we were pretty good on defence other than a couple of early misses. I thought we were pretty good.”

The Cubs will return to their home diamond in Mansfield on Monday, July 20, when they will host the Barrie Baycats.

Game time is 6:30 p.m.

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