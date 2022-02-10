Local Rotary Club’s Community Choice Grants launches Feb. 14

The Rotary Club of Orangeville Highlands is again inviting the public to help them help choose which local charities and nonprofits will receive one of five “no strings attached” $1,000 grants.

Nominations are open from Feb. 14 to 28 and people can nominate any charity or not-profit that serves the local community.

This is the second year of the Rotary Community Choice Grants program. Last year, residents nominated 36 organizations through social media and by email, and then submitted 2,500 votes to pick the winning recipients.

“The Rotary Community Choice Grants program puts power into the hands of our residents to help local nonprofits that are closest to their hearts,” said Jeff Bathurst, Chair of the Grants Committee. “We’re especially looking for organizations where $1,000 can make a real difference.”

To nominate an organization, email their name to grants@rcoh.ca or post a comment on Rotary Orangeville Highlands’ Facebook (@rcoh.ca), Twitter (@RotaryHighlands) or Instagram (rotaryhighlands) pages.

All nonprofits that are nominated will be invited to fill out a simplified two-page application form.

Once all the nominations are received and sorted, the Rotary Club will open up voting on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17).

The public will be invited to vote from the list of nominees at Rotary’s website: www.rcoh.ca. The top three nonprofits receiving the most votes will each be awarded $1,000.

The final two grants will be selected from by the local Rotary Club, with an eye to helping smaller nonprofits that do not have a large social media following.

“It just so happens that the launch of our grants program coincides with the first ever Nonprofit Appreciation Week and across Ontario. Nominating a local charity is a great way to show your appreciation for their dedicated work in our community,” said Mr. Bathurst.

