Local musician Nicholas Mustapha discusses role in Theatre Orangeville’s latest play

May 9, 2024

By Constance Scrafield

Multi-award-winning musician Nicholas Mustapha is the music director for The Darktown Strutters’ Ball, Theatre Orangeville’s brilliant new show, on now until May 12. Given that, he is also the accompanist for the show, forming a band with Matthew Leombruni on Bass and Matteo Romaniello on Drums.

Nicholas is a busy musician too, outside his involvement with Theatre Orangeville and its Young Company Musical program.

In a telephone interview with the Citizen this week, he spoke about his band ToneFusion, who play a blend of jazz and R&B. His grant application for funding to help put out an album was approved this year by FACTOR, an association dedicated to the growth and development of the Canadian music industry. So, you can pay your musicians.

“It’s expensive to create good music,” he remarked.

Sometimes, he performs at Revival, located underneath Barley Vine Rail Co., with his old friend, Frank Adriano “when we can,” he said. “Frank is super busy.”

Our talk turned to Theatre Orangeville’s latest production, Darktown. “The show is an amazing process,” was his comment. “Working with adult actors, professionals. I got to bring Matteo and Matthew to do something we do for fun and it is still fun. We play whatever the show needs. They’re loving it, being on stage.”

An explanation: “A theatre musician is different. You have to deliver every single night. It comes a point where it’s two shows a day and they weren’t used to how taxing it is.”

It was accompanying [Young Company’s] production of Les Miserables that taught him what to expect.

He added, “I love working with Theatre Orangeville. We’re treated like family.”

The Darktown Strutters’ Ball is mainly jazz, so there is some room for change within the show, understanding with live music, it’s never the same every show.

Summer brings festivals and Nicholas is performing in festivals in Niagara, Toronto and Peterborough.

ToneFusion has been selected to play at the music festival, Toronto North by North East (NXNE), in mid-June as one of the top bands in Brampton.

Last summer, Nicholas won the Jazz Youth Competition in Niagara.

“We opened for Laila Biali, Juno nominated musician. This was wonderful for me to play my more jazz style. ToneFusion is more R&B.”

They are playing for Celebrate Your Awesome and with the Orangeville Jazz Society at the Blues & Jazz Festival.

Still with Young Company, as musical director of Mean Girls this summer, Nicholas noted 24 young people auditioned this year.

“That was awesome,” he said.

Nicholas will be working soon with Debbie Collins and David Nairn on Theatre Orangeville’s upcoming panto, Sleeping Beauty …a Fairy’s Tale.

Arranging some of the music for Darktown has been very interesting, as he outlined, “You don’t really get told how to do it…when you’re basically writing, there’s no bound to what you can do but when it’s the right time to do it. Having it in your brain, I had no idea how the ‘mash up’ was going to sound or if it was going to sound as good as I thought. Once it comes to fruition, then you know the dancing and singing, how to make it work.”

It has been “phenomenal” working with Leslie McCurdy and Cassel Miles, with such age differences between himself and them. Yet, he suggests different ways to sing a well-known song.

Remember Darktown Strutters’ Ball is about more than just entertainment.

“The message is profound enough to be told over and over,” he attested. “Watching the kids for the school performances, they responded; they definitely held the message. It was really good we could be heard and this part of Canadian history still can be told.”

He admitted he understands there are protests for good reasons, “but I never felt that was my way to do it. Doing this show has given me this spark of activism.

“This show – I can see how it affects change.”

Finally, Nicholas’ big goal this year is to tour, he really “has a hunger to do that,” he said.

For tickets to The Darktown Strutters’ Ball, go to theatreorangeville.ca or call the Box Office at 519-942-3423.

