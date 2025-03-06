Local emergency services to square off in annual Charity Hockey Game

March 6, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown

Members from Dufferin County’s emergency services will be “playing for a purpose” as they lace up their skates and square off on the ice for a charity fundraiser.

Dufferin OPP and the Orangeville Fire Department will be co-hosting a charity hockey game at Alder Arena on March 15 at 5 p.m.

“It’s all about community engagement. The hockey game is using two emergency services, OPP and Orangeville Fire, to unite the community that we already serve,” said Const. Amy Pitton, an organizer for the event. “It’s also an opportunity for us to go beyond calls for service and give back to agencies that we work alongside almost every day.”

Last year, Dufferin OPP and Orangeville Fire held the inaugural charity hockey game with the local fire department walking away on top following a 6-2 win.

Not only did the event provide entertainment for roughly 800 attendees who filled the arena, but it also raised more than $7,500 for the Orangeville Food Bank and Dufferin Child and Family Services (DCAFS). The funds were split evenly between the two organizations.

“It’s not just playing hockey. We’re playing with the intent to support two organizations who already help so many members within the community here in Dufferin County,” said Pitton.

In addition to the showdown between two local emergency services, the event will also feature an intermission activity for the local U8 team, as well as a “Chuck a Puck” and a “Shoot for the Loop” game to win prizes.

Tickets for the emergency services hockey game cost $10 and are available for purchase at the door on the night of the event, or ahead of time during business hours at both the Orangeville Fire Department (10 Dawson Road) or the Orangeville OPP Detachment (390 C Line).

