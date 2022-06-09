Local business owner, Jeff Patterson vying for mayor’s seat in upcoming municipal election

By Sam Odrowski

Local business owner, Jeff Patterson is throwing his hat in the ring to become Orangeville’s next mayor.

Patterson, who owns Broadway Cannabis, recently filed his nomination papers at Town Hall and told the Citizen he has big ideas for improving Orangeville.

His focus is on increasing the supply of affordable housing locally while developing more green space and limiting property tax increases.

Having a background in logistics, accounting and building businesses from the ground up, Patterson said he feels his skill set would translate well as mayor.

“What I’d bring is good and strong governance, as I’ve been on boards of publicly listed companies, so I know all about governance and keeping a handle on taxation for the town. But in doing so, also with a vision to grow the town, make this a great community in which to live,” Patterson said.

As an accountant, he told the Citizen he’s good with numbers and plans on going through the Town’s 2021 financials to identify where there may be opportunities for savings or operating more efficiently, while maintaining equal or better service levels.

Patterson said while Orangeville has mostly run out of space to grow horizontally, it now needs to look at expanding vertically with higher density in areas that are least impactful.

“I know there’s a lot of people in town that don’t want to see the sightlines changing with more high-rise buildings, denser populations and that sort of thing, but then that goes to more affordable housing,” he noted.

Patterson stressed that with increased density, there must be increased green space, and he’d like to see the Town get aggressive in regards to seizing opportunities surrounding parks and recreation.

“It’s an important part of creating a good community and a place where people want to live, raise their kids, and grow,” he remarked.

Patterson added that an important part of making Orangeville a more attractive place to live is bringing in industries that create good long-term jobs. He said economic development and affordable housing are two key areas of focus for him, if elected.

When cannabis became legal and the time came to apply for a storefront, Patterson was one of the first to open in Orangeville.

“I thought if someone’s going to open a cannabis store in Orangeville, why not have it opened by somebody that cares about the town and is going to do it for the right reasons,” he noted. “Not someone who’s looking to come in, make a bunch of money, and get out.”

Since opening Broadway Cannabis in 2020, Patterson has joined the Orangeville Business Improvement Association (BIA), and says he tries to be active in the community where possible.

Last weekend he volunteered for the Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival and he recently joined the Orangeville Legion Br. 233 as an associate member, since his father served.

Patterson has a background in music, having paid his way through university on a drum kit, playing at various venues in Orangeville, Georgian Bay, Orillia, and the Greater Toronto Area. With the musical background, Patterson said it made sense to volunteer at Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival, especially with its return after more than two years.

If elected, Patterson said he feels his skillsets would lend well to serving on the Orangeville Hydro and Police Services Board. He added that the Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee and Sustainable Orangeville are two other groups, he would like to dedicate his time to as well.

Going forward he said he’ll be launching a social media campaign and getting out knocking on doors once the nomination period closes on August 19 and the election campaign kicks into high gear.

“Part of my campaign is, I’ll be the unity in community, and it’s just about building a better community for everyone,” Patterson remarked.

“Do you want to better town to live in? More greenspace, inclusivity, growth, better jobs, more affordability in terms of housing? Vote for Paterson.”

To contact Patterson about his bid for mayor, email jeff@patterson2022.ca.

As of press time, the only other person nominated for the mayor position at the Town of Orangeville is Coun. Lisa Post.

The municipal election happens Oct. 24.

