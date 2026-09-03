Commentary

Letter re: Gwynne Dyer’s ‘Africa’: Getting history wrong” column (Aug. 27)

September 3, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Always a good read.

Gwynne’s most recent column brought to mind the geography of slavery throughout the world.

Slaves existed in almost every region, with the exception of the Western Hemisphere in the area of the Arctic Circle.

Tribes defeated other tribes and took women and children as domestics or for animal husbandry.

Sure, it became more commercial as areas became more united, but the process is as old as man’s attempt to overcome.

Interesting that the peoples of the now-Canadian Northern Territories lived together and did not apparently attempt to take over other tribes, but rather assisted when required.

I don’t have the bibliography for this, only readings of books printed prior to the Second World War.

Respectfully,

Bernie Lynch
Orangeville


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