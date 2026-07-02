Junior C Northmen done for the season after qualifier loss

July 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior C Northmen are done for the season after losing their pre-playoffs qualifier series to the West Grey Rampage.

Orangeville had a tough season, finishing in fifth place in the Western division with a 5-11 record and ten points.

Six Nations Stealth won the division this year with a 14-2 record.

It was a rebuilding year for the North, and players were shuffled around Orangeville’s three Junior teams to fill in for the season.

That meant the Junior C squad had to fill its roster with many players experiencing their first season in junior-level lacrosse.

The first game of the Orangeville/West Grey best-of-three series got underway at Tony Rose Arena in Orangeville on Wednesday, June 24.

That game ended with West Grey winning 13-4.

The pressure was on the Northmen to dig deep and earn a win in the second game to keep the series alive.

Game two was played on West Grey’s home floor in Durham on Friday, June 26.

The Northmen were in big trouble at the end of the first period when they were outscored 7-1 to start the game.

The only Northmen goal came from Ryder Nelson with 2:11 remaining on the clock.

Orangeville rallied last in the second period with three goals in the last seven minutes, but that still had them trailing 11-5 with one period remaining.

Second-period Northmen goals came from Keaton Walsh, Wes Cunningham, Ty Mulder, and Danny Dorval.

The Northmen’s season ended with a low-scoring third period.

Logan Marshall got the final Northmen goal of the 2026 season at 2:13 into the third period.

The Rampage scored with 5:07 left on the clock for the 12-6 win and the right to advance to the playoffs.

Overall, Six Nations Stealth won the league this year with 28 points.

Three teams tied for second place in the league. The Peterborough Lakers, Napean Knights, and Cornwall Celtics all finished the regular season with 24 points.

The Junior C Northmen didn’t achieve the success they hoped for this season, but they played a solid season and provided fans with plenty of entertaining games and good lacrosse action.

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