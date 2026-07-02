Sports

Junior B Northmen trail after one game in series against Guelph

July 2, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior B Northmen are now in the second round of the Ontario Junior B Lacrosse League (OJBLL) playoffs and are up against the Guelph Regals in this series.

The Northmen are fresh off a series win over the Hamilton Bengals in the first round of competition.

Orangeville won that best-of-five series in four games.

Game 1 of the Orangeville/Guelph series got underway at Tony Rose Arena on Tuesday, June 30.

They had to play their home game at Tony Rose rather than their usual venue, the Alder Street Arena, because the Town of Orangeville was preparing the site for Canada Day.

Ty Thompson started for the Northmen in the goal.

Holton Marshall got the opening goal of the game for the Northmen at 6:13 into the first period.

At the end of the first period, the game was tied 3-3.

The Northmen’s goals came from Tyler Gronroos and Tyler Tipping.

The Regals scored two early goals to take a lead.

The Northmen responded with two goals to again tie the game.

Levi Spindler and Kieran Witte got the goals for the Orangeville squad.

The Rebels scored a late goal to again move into the lead and make it a 6-5 game with one period remaining.

It was a real battle in the final period, with both teams putting in a huge effort to take the lead and control the game.

Guelph scored midway in the period.

Orangeville’s Kieran Witte got his second of the night to make it a 7-6 game with 5:14 remaining on the clock in the third period.

The Northmen couldn’t score to tie it up.

Guelph got the final goal of the night with 51 seconds on the clock to win the game 8-6.

The series will resume with game two in Guelph on Friday, July 3, at the Victoria Road Recreation Centre.

Game 3 of the series is scheduled for Sunday, July 5, in Orangeville.

The home series games will move back to the Alder Street Arena.

Game time is 7 p.m.


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