Commentary

Help Fill the Summer Gap: Support Our Community’s Kids

July 2, 2026   ·   0 Comments

And just like that, summer is upon us. It is a glorious season filled with light, warm breezes and seasonal foods that bring delight – fresh strawberries, crisp peas.

At least that should be the experience of summer. If you pop into the food bank, one of the first things you’ll see is a wall covered with handprints. Each one of them represents a kiddo in our community. Last month, they made up 34 per cent of the people we supported, 5 per cent higher than the provincial average.

We all understand the importance of nutritious food. Most parents have sat through a presentation on Canada’s Food Guide at some point in their academic career. Eat more fruits and vegetables, eat whole grains and limit red meat. The challenge is that many are struggling to afford groceries, let alone what would fall into the healthy category.

Hunger hurts people and families, and nowhere is that more evident than with kids. School nutrition programs are closed until September, meaning the additional supports the kids had throughout the school year aren’t available. We know that nutritious food provides the essential building blocks that kids need for physical growth, sustained energy levels and emotional regulation.

Bridging the gap with Kidzone and After the Bell programs

Because kids thrive when they have full tummies, we provide the Kidzone program. Each kiddo has access to two oranges, two apples, two yogurts, two cheese strings, two milks, and either a bag of mini carrots or a cucumber per family. These Kidzone bags help provide fresh, nutritious foods to supplement lunches and snacks. During the summer, we increase Kidzone to two bags a month.

In collaboration with Food Banks Canada, we can offer additional support with the After the Bell program. This program provides a pre-packed bag with high-protein snacks, shelf-stable milk, and funds to add fresh items. After the Bell bags are distributed with Kidzone throughout July and August to ensure kids have the fuel to thrive.

The reality of food insecurity within our community is that each month, new faces, more working families and seniors are needing food support. With an alarming 100 per cent increase in new clients over this time last year, we see the impact that food prices and the affordability crisis are having on our community.  Financial donations are critical to purchasing fresh, nutritious food and bridging the gap for children in the community during the summer months.

Your financial donation makes the vital difference

Financial donations give us the ultimate agility to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, and dairy in bulk quantities, stretching every single dollar you give.

  • Donate $20: Sponsors one full month of expanded summer Kidzone fresh food bags for a local child.
  • Donate $40: Feeds two children for the month, ensuring they have fresh produce and dairy.

Please consider supporting us to bridge the summer hunger gap because together we can help children thrive and work towards a well-nourished community.


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