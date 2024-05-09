Headwaters launches door-to-door fundraising campaign for new MRI machine

May 9, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

A new fundraising campaign is underway in support of local health care.

Dufferin residents may find representatives from the Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) in their neighbourhood this spring asking for financial support.

The HHCF team is canvassing door-to-door from May 6 to June 30, seeking monthly donations and raising awareness about the ongoing Smart Headwaters campaign. The campaign seeks to purchase the first-ever MRI machine at Headwaters Health Care Centre.

HHCF is partnering with Globalfaces Direct Inc. to execute the door-to-door fundraising campaign in the community.

When knocking on doors, the Globalfaces Direct canvassers will have a lanyard with a photo I.D. badge that will be clearly visible. They will also be wearing teal vests with the Headwaters Health Care Foundation logo.

Canvassers will be in neighbourhoods Monday through Saturday, excluding major holidays, asking potential donors to consider contributing to the hospital. Those looking to give are reminded that canvassers will not accept cash at the door.

“Because hospital equipment is funded by donations, your continued support helps the hospital ensure it is prepared for any circumstance,” said K.C. Carruthers, CEO of the Headwaters Health Care Foundation. “The monthly giving program provides a simple and convenient way for residents of our community to support the exceptional care provided at Headwaters Health Care Centre.”

