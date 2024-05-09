General News

Headwaters launches door-to-door fundraising campaign for new MRI machine

May 9, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

A new fundraising campaign is underway in support of local health care.

Dufferin residents may find representatives from the Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) in their neighbourhood this spring asking for financial support. 

The HHCF team is canvassing door-to-door from May 6 to June 30, seeking monthly donations and raising awareness about the ongoing Smart Headwaters campaign. The campaign seeks to purchase the first-ever MRI machine at Headwaters Health Care Centre.

HHCF is partnering with Globalfaces Direct Inc. to execute the door-to-door fundraising campaign in the community. 

When knocking on doors, the Globalfaces Direct canvassers will have a lanyard with a photo I.D. badge that will be clearly visible. They will also be wearing teal vests with the Headwaters Health Care Foundation logo. 

Canvassers will be in neighbourhoods Monday through Saturday, excluding major holidays, asking potential donors to consider contributing to the hospital. Those looking to give are reminded that canvassers will not accept cash at the door. 

“Because hospital equipment is funded by donations, your continued support helps the hospital ensure it is prepared for any circumstance,” said K.C. Carruthers, CEO of the Headwaters Health Care Foundation. “The monthly giving program provides a simple and convenient way for residents of our community to support the exceptional care provided at Headwaters Health Care Centre.” 


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Mono opens new tennis courts at Lynn Gibson Park

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Municipal and provincial dignitaries served up the new tennis courts at Lynn Gibson Park in Mono late last ...

Dining in Dufferin: Plant.ed Cafe helps Orangeville residents embrace plant-based living

By Gail Powell                         A new cafe with fresh plant-forward West Coast energy has opened up beside independent bookstore BookLore on Orangeville’s First Street. Plant.ed Cafe, ...

Walk for Alzheimer’s returning to Island Lake Conservation Area with family-friendly activities

By Sam Odrowski An annual fundraiser in support of the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County is returning to the Island Lake Conservation Area later this month, with ...

10 and 10 Driving Range opens first 18 holes of outdoor mini-putt course

By Sam Odrowski Dufferin County residents who enjoy a challenging game of mini putt can now do so close to home.  The 10 and 10 ...

Residents share passion for improving Orangeville at quarterly Town Hall meetings

In 2023, Mayor Lisa Post established the quarterly Town Hall meetings, aiming to bridge the gap that often exists between a municipality and its residents ...